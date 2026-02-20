You can find last week’s links here.

Sahel and West Africa

Reuters’ Portia Crowe reports on Senegal’s ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund. Meanwhile, the IMF approved $91 million for Niger and authorized a disbursement of $33 million for Burkina Faso, with much more to come.

Mali’s military authorities reshuffled the cabinet on February 12. RFI on who stayed and who got promoted.

Jeune Afrique on the Burkinabè opposition and the country’s religious and traditional leaders.

Ange Aboa and Media Coulibaly at Reuters: “Cocoa Stocks from Main Harvest Pile Up in Ivory Coast Warehouses.”

Bloomberg’s Yinka Ibukun: “Ghana Tomato Prices Rise After Jihadist Attack in Burkina Faso.”

The Africa Report’s Pius Adeleye on “The Jihadist Push for Nigeria’s Southern Heartland.”

At RFI, Serge Daniel fields questions about how Niger’s rapprochement with Algeria will affect Mali, which still has very bad relations with its neighbor to the north.

Horn of Africa

Isma’il Kushkush at Nieman Reports:

The narrative that Sudan is barely being covered eclipses the important role that Sudanese journalists — at least 32 of whom have been killed in the current war — have played for decades as they struggle to let the world know what is happening in their homeland.

He goes on to talk about the obstacles facing both Sudanese and foreign journalists - physical violence, visa denials, and “a flood of misinformation and propaganda.”

Speaking of access, at the Guardian, Jérôme Tubiana has a remarkable photo essay chronicling conditions in Darfur.

After Reuters reported that Ethiopia was hosting a base for training fighters from the Rapid Support Forces, the Ethiopian government “revoke[d] accreditation” for Reuters’ journalists in the country.

International Crisis Group: “Ethiopia, Eritrea and Tigray: A Powder Keg in the Horn of Africa.” One key line: “With a rift also opening between the UAE and Saudi Arabia (which also favours the army), Horn of Africa politics are suffused with mistrust and apprehension about expanding conflict, while foreign mediation faces seemingly insurmountable challenges.”

At Africa Is a Country, Feven Merid interviews the documentarians Bea Wangondu and Andrew Brown about their film Kikuyu Land which, in Merid’s summary, aims “to investigate the long-standing land disputes between Kenyans, the government, and multinational corporations, whose expansive plantations are the site for much of the Kikuyu peoples’ hardship.”

DW’s Nontokozo Mchunu looks at Somalia’s new military agreement with Saudi Arabia in the context of wider regional politics involving Somaliland, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates.

Middle East and North Africa

On February 19, a trial opened in Rabat, Morocco for the eighteen Senegalese fans arrested during the African Cup of Nations in January.

At the Guardian, Madeleine Schwartz reports on the legal battle around French-Algerian novelist Kamel Daoud’s novel Houris.

Eleven days after the Goncourt ceremony, a woman appeared on an Algerian news show. She wore a blue-and-white-striped shirt; her long hair was tied into a bun. This left her neck visible, and attached to it, some breathing apparatus with a cannula. She introduced herself as Saâda Arbane, 30. Daoud, she claimed, had stolen her personal details to make his bestseller. “It’s my personal life, it’s my story. I’m the only one who should determine how it should be made public.” For 25 years, she said, “I’ve hidden my story, I’ve hidden my face. I don’t want people pointing at me.” But, Arbane said, she had confided in her psychiatrist. “I had no filter, no taboos. I told her everything.” Her psychiatrist was Kamel Daoud’s wife.

Amnesty International decries a crackdown on refugees in Egypt:

Since late December 2025, police officers in plain clothes have been arbitrarily rounding up nationals of Syria, Sudan, South Sudan and other Sub-Saharan countries from the streets or their workplaces in cities across the country following identity checks. Those found without valid residency permits were driven away in unmarked vans, even when they were able to produce UNHCR cards.

At Security in Context, Mandy Turner argues that when it comes to Donald Trump’s Gaza plan and the institutions it is creating, “The Rhetoric Is Transitional Administration, the Reality Is Colonial Rule.”

Rachel Fink in the Times of Israel: “Meet the Settlers of Instagram, the Photogenic West Bank Women Documenting Pastoral Life.”

Chronic Instagram scrollers might recognize the settler-influencer aesthetic from another global trend: the “trad-wife” movement. Rooted largely in Christian conservatism, trad-wife content idealizes hyper-domestic femininity through pastoral visuals, large families, modest fashion and homemade meals.

Emily Feng at NPR: “In the West Bank, a New Wall Raises Fears Palestinians Will Be Cut off from Land.”

Al-Majalla examines how developments in Syria, and the consolidation of power there by President Ahmad al-Sharaa, are affecting Sunni politicians and blocs in Iraq.

Alex Kong in The Nation on Iranian director Jafar Panahi:

In Jafar Panahi’s most recent film, It Was Just an Accident, a city’s seemingly banal locales are similarly reframed as sites of some terribly important yet elusive meaning. But here, what invests the quotidian with portending significance is sound. On the outskirts of Tehran, a car mechanic opens up his garage late at night for a stranded traveler whose car has broken down. As the traveler walks around, the squeak of his prosthetic leg becomes audible. The mechanic looks shaken, and the next day, he follows the man into the city, where he kidnaps him and drives him out to a remote stretch of desert. As the mechanic, Vahid, starts digging a grave, he accuses the man of torturing him when he was imprisoned for his labor activism years ago, leaving him with a permanent limp. And the proof of his identity, Vahid claims, is the unmistakable sound of the squeaking prosthetic limb that belonged to the torturer, whom the prisoners called Peg Leg.

Yashraj Sharma at Al Jazeera: “US Says It Caused Dollar Shortage to Trigger Iran Protests: What That Means.”

Some harsh rhetoric against Saudi Arabia from a prominent Emirati commentator:

Bloomberg’s Big Take Podcast: “The Seismic Change Coming to Islam’s Holiest City” - meaning, “looser restrictions on international investors have allowed foreigners to buy property in Mecca for the first time.”