Sahel and West Africa

In Senegal, Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko appeared in parliament on February 24 to introduce a bill that would toughen the penalties for homosexuality. France24 has more here.

RFI’s Tangi Bihan on Guinea’s first census since 2014.

Does the Sahelian jihadist group Jama ‘at Nusrat al-Islam wa-l-Muslimin (the Group for Supporting Islam and Muslims, JNIM) seek inexorable expansion? It’s more complicated, say the analysts at International Crisis Group: “Expansion is not the main priority for the group, whose leaders are concerned that pushing outward too fast could fragment the movement’s ranks.”

Chinedu Okafor at Business Insider Africa on the negotiations between the authorities in Burkina Faso and West African Resources Limited, negotiations over “an additional 25% stake” for the government at the Kiaka Gold Project.

The AFP on Nigeria and the United States:

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu for his part has managed to parlay diplomatic criticism into something palatable for both sides: military cooperation. In December, with Nigerian support, the US struck militants in the northwest. Since then, the Pentagon has moved to increase intelligence sharing, expedite arms sales and send 200 troops to train their Nigerian counterparts. Increased arms sales to Abuja could be a tough pill to swallow for separatists from Nigeria’s mostly Christian southeast who, along with the US Christian right, have long lobbied the Trump administration over religious freedom concerns. But Washington is similarly made of overlapping, sometimes competing, camps.

Amnesty International investigated “Tiger Base, the Anti Kidnapping Unit of the Nigeria Police Imo state Command. It uncovers entrenched human rights violations, including prolonged arbitrary detention, torture, extortion, and enforced disappearances – including the removal of children from their mothers without records.”

At Africa Is a Country, Emman Usman Shehu writes about Abuja and the trajectory of Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike: “Under his watch, the green soul of Abuja is being auctioned off—not for the public good, but for the profit of the powerful—while legitimate stewards of the land, operating within the law, face the bulldozer’s blade in brazen defiance of judicial decree.”

Chad has closed its border with Sudan following the deaths of five soldiers.

Horn of Africa

The International Fact-Finding Mission for the Sudan released a new report on February 17, titled “Sudan: Hallmarks of Genocide in El-Fasher.” From the summary:

The Mission documented an escalating pattern that demonstrates coordination, targeting and repetition of identity-based targeting linked to ethnicity, gender, and perceived political affiliation, resulting in mass killings, serious bodily and mental harm, widespread rape and other forms of sexual violence, arbitrary detention, torture and cruel treatment, and enforced disappearances, accompanied by dehumanising and exterminatory rhetoric. This cumulative factual matrix reveals the intent of the Rapid Support Forces to destroy the Zaghawa and Fur communities in whole or in part. The conduct in El-Fasher is an aggravation of earlier patterns of mirror attacks against other non-Arab communities elsewhere in Sudan, but on a far more lethal scale.

The BBC’s Barbara Usher: “Drones Hammer Sudan’s Gold and Oil Zone - The Pivotal New Front Line.” Usher reports on fighting in the Kordofan region, where the Rapid Support Forces along with the Sudan People Liberation Movement-North are bidding for control, although “in recent weeks it is the [Sudanese Armed Forces] which has made strategic gains.”

Hussam al-Hamalawy goes back to a 1971 book, History of the Sudan Defense Force, and, reading against the grain, concludes, “Sudan’s military was never designed as a national defense institution. It was engineered as a colonial security apparatus whose central political purpose was to dismantle Egyptian military dominance in Sudan and replace it with a locally recruited but externally supervised force.”

Abdirahman Husseinawi at Geeska: “Erdoğan in Addis Ababa: Calibrated Deterrence and the Battle for the Horn of Africa.”

Daniel Berhane in the New Humanitarian on the looming war in the Horn, and what is different since the Tigray war of 2020-2022:

The current domestic friction reflects a dramatic re-jigging of the political and military alliances of the 2020-22 Tigray war, when federal forces and Eritrean troops – backed by Amhara paramilitaries – marched against the TPLF-led regional administration. That coalition has since collapsed. Eritrea was critical of the November 2022 Pretoria ceasefire accord, but fell out even more significantly with landlocked Ethiopia over Addis Ababa’s demand for a port – especially when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed identified Eritrea’s Red Sea Assab facility as a potential candidate. Both sides have also been vying for influence in a politically divided Tigray. For much of the past two years, that has played out over control of the Tigray Interim Regional Administration (TIRA), set up under the ceasefire agreement as a first step towards Tigray’s re-inclusion in the federation.

Mohamed Omar Ahmed for Bloomberg: “Somalia Offers US Access to Military Bases, Critical Minerals.”

Cai Nebe and Mohammed Kahiye report at DW about the upcoming opening of the Kenyan-Somali border in April. Business communities in both countries want the opening, and Somalia is keen to attract more investment and tourism, but the last attempted opening was aborted in 2023 after just two months, over security concerns.

Sarah Johnson and Mohamed Sheikh Nor at The Guardian: “‘A Rushed Execution’: The Case of the Woman Convicted of Child Murder That Shocked Somalia.”

Middle East and North Africa

Haaretz’s Matan Golan: “The New Type of Israeli West Bank Outposts: Inside Military Zones, Along the Barrier.”

The AP: “US Embassy to Offer Its First Consular Services at an Israeli Settlement in the West Bank.”

Abby Sewell with Omar Sanadiki for the AP: “Syria’s TV Dramas Are Testing Ramadan Series’ Boundaries After Assad’s Fall.” The piece covers some interesting ground - how the Assad era (including the 1982 massacre in Hama) will be represented, which actors are perceived as close to the former authorities, and how the new authorities are reacting to film and television productions that broach political topics.

Amwaj: “Under US pressure, Iraq’s Ruling Shiite Alliance Edges Towards Break with Maliki.” Former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, who wants to retake his old job, is facing a tough road to getting it. Amwaj adds, though: “Even if Maliki is sidelined, a quick replacement by a viable candidate is far from straightforward. While [outgoing Prime Minister Mohammed al-]Sudani’s fortunes could shift, his contentious legacy comes with complex baggage that may complicate his nomination. This could open the path for other figures such as current spy chief Hamid Al-Shatri.”

Tasnim Idriss on the background to the Thinking Muslim Podcast’s recent English-language interview with the Mauritania-born, Qatar-based thinker Muhammad al-Mukhtar al-Shinqiti, a commentator who reaches an enormous audience in the Arabic-speaking world.

At the European Council on Foreign Relations’ podcast, Cinzia Bianco, Yasmeen Al-Eryani, and Maysaa Shuja al-Deen discuss how regional and geopolitics are affecting the situation in Yemen.

Reuters’ Dmitry Zhdannikov: “Exclusive: Saudi Arabia Boosts Oil Output, Exports for US Attack on Iran Contingency, Sources Say.”