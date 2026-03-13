You can find last week’s links here.

Sahel and West Africa

The Mauritanian anti-slavery activist Boubacar Ould Messaoud passed away on March 12 at the age of 80. You can read an interview with him (in French) here.

Hannah Armstrong for Megatrends Afrika: “Beyond Jihadism: Security Concerns along Senegal’s Border with Mali.” The summary:

In 2025, Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin’s (JNIM) push into Mali’s Kayes region brought extremist violence right up to Senegal’s eastern border. But while the JNIM threat looms large in national and international policymaking circles, local concerns are less heeded. Residents are at least as worried by rising criminality, isolation and the devastating pollution of the Falémé River. As Dakar deploys more forces here, it is wisely investing in coordination with local communities willing to forge closer partnerships. Potential spillover risks related to factionalism highlight the need for diplomacy and tact. However, owing to an effective security response, strong social cohesion and traditions of cooperation between border communities and the state, it is likely this area will be largely shielded from jihadist destabilisation. Measures that could consolidate those strengths include close coordination with locals on river protection and clean-up measures and underpinning the security response with more robust investments in regional infrastructure.

In Nioro du Sahel, a western Malian town (and religious hub), activists tried to organize a demonstration decrying the lack of security. The would-be organizer was detained by the authorities and the demonstration was forbidden.

Jessica Donati for Reuters: “US Nears Deal to Resume Intelligence Operations in Mali.”

Semafor’s Alexis Akwagyaram on a new system for gold royalties in Ghana: “Ghana’s gold regulators introduced a new sliding‑scale royalty rate that rises in line with bullion prices, despite opposition from China, the US, and mining executives.” Mali and Burkina Faso have been increasing their royalties as well - speaking of which, Solomon Ekanem at Business Insider Africa writes about Burkina Faso’s growing gold and minerals revenues.

On March 12, no fewer than nine of Nigeria’s 109 Senators defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress party. Party-switching is common in Nigeria, but this is a significant chunk of the Senate. The group includes five from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), three from the Labour Party, and one from the All Progressives Grand Alliance. The PDP is the former ruling party and the leading opposition party currently, while the Labour Party had a strong showing in the last (2023) presidential election.

Horn of Africa

Nathaniel Raymond and several co-authors at Yale’s Humanitarian Research Lab have published a new report on Sudan titled “Rapid Support Forces Intentionally Targeted Agricultural Communities to Starve People in El-Fasher.”

Lauren Blanchard raises important questions about what exactly the “Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood” might mean - and points out some serious slippage involved in the Trump administration’s recent “terrorist designation” against the Brotherhood in Sudan.

The New Humanitarian: “Ethiopia’s Blame Game after Videos Reveal Starving Displaced People in Tigray.”

Elizabeth Schmidt at Africa Is a Country:

The presence of so many Somalis in Minneapolis and the special antipathy the Trump administration has for them has roots that go far deeper than the president’s hostility toward Minneapolis Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, one of his most forceful and outspoken critics. Rather, it has strong roots in the history of US intervention in Somalia from the Cold War to the “war on terror.”

DW’s Sella Oneko reports on civilians affected by U.S. strikes in Somalia.

The FT reports on Somaliland’s economic ambitions.

Middle East and North Africa

Drawing on SIPRI’s latest annual report on global arms transfers, RFI and other outlets highlight how Morocco has become Africa’s largest weapons buyer.

A Tunisian court has refused a suit to close a chemical factory in Gabes, where serious protests occurred last year over environmental, economic, and governance issues. Nawaat interviews the activist Sabir ‘Ammar.

France24: “Libyan Ramadan Celebrations Tempered by Rising Inflation.”

At Middle East Eye, Hossam El-Hamalawy reviews Aaron Magid’s The Most American King: Abdullah of Jordan.

After more than two hundred pages of storytelling and contextual explanation, Magid concedes that Abdullah’s long-promised transformation of Jordan into a constitutional monarchy akin to the United Kingdom remains distant, that power has only become more concentrated, and that economic conditions have deteriorated. The author concludes that if Abdullah’s son rules in the same manner, he is unlikely to enjoy popular legitimacy.

Andrea Glioti and Ward Ibrahim at the New Arab: “Investigative Flaws Undermine Accountability for Syria’s Coast Sectarian Massacres.”

Nasser Elamine on Hezbollah for Phenomenal World:

Whether or not Israel was always planning to expand the war to Lebanon, its calculus is fairly clear: it views the weakening of Iran as a means to eliminate its regional rivals—starting with Hezbollah and then almost certainly proceeding to the Yemeni Ansarullah—and thereby consolidate its position as the Middle East’s undisputed hegemon. In so doing, it may also be able to expand its territory into Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza, in order to offset its relative lack of strategic depth. Hezbollah, on the other hand, likely sees Iran’s forceful response to the aggression—fighting tooth-and-nail to preserve its sovereignty—as having created a possibility, however slim, for the party to reestablish its position in south Lebanon and push the Israelis out. If the ceasefire of 2024 risked turning Hezbollah into a marginal and domesticated force, it might now see an opening to reverse these fortunes.

Sarah Shamim at Al Jazeera: “Why Iraq Was Attacked from All Sides Amid US-Israel War on Iran.” Shamim discusses different Iraq-based factions - the Komala Party (Iranian Kurdish opposition), the Popular Mobilization Forces (Iraqi militias), the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (backed by Iran) - as well as the roles of the United States and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

At Sidecar, Arron Reza Merat interviews an anonymous “senior figure within Iran’s state media". An excerpt:

How has [Mojtaba Khamenei’s] appointment been received? Many ordinary Iranians, especially the religious, see him as a very good replacement for his father. They feel vindicated by the appointment and see it as a sign of victory. But for sure, there are divisions. The upper classes may not approve of him for several reasons. First, his appointment might mean the continuation of his father’s hardline policies. Some see it as an engineered outcome, in the works not just over the past weeks but for years. For some, it recalls the dynastic tradition present before the revolution – sons taking the place of their fathers. These anxieties exist and will continue to.

Human Rights Watch calls on Bahrain to release prisoners and on Iran to end the internet shutdown.