Last week’s links are here.

Sahel and West Africa

Bloomberg’s Katarina Höije ad Ray Ndlovu: “Senegal’s Regional Borrowing Spree Buys Time to Fix Debt Crisis.”

From the latest issue of the Canadian Journal of African Studies: Phil Faanu and Griselda Asamoah-Gyadu, “The Social Costs and Injustices of Militarized Approaches to Illegal Artisanal Small-Scale Mining Governance in Ghana.” An article with broader implications for thinking about gold mining elsewhere in West Africa.

Jeune Afrique’s Matthieu Millecamps on how Togolese President Faure Gnassingbé pursues “equilibrium” between the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Alliance of Sahel States, and Russia. The Alliance, comprising Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, broke away from ECOWAS in 2025

HumAngle’s Al’amin Umar on the March 16 suicide bombings in Maiduguri, Nigeria, and how the violence “blurr[ed] the line between the front lines and everyday life.”

The Bellwether offers “An Obituary for the PDP.” Ruling over Nigeria at the dawn of the Fourth Republic, from 1999 until an opposition victory in the presidential elections of 2015, the People’s Democratic Party enjoyed a near-hegemonic position at points. The author considers various inflection points in the party’s decline - the choice of candidates for the 2007, 2015, and 2023 elections, among others - and then asks why the PDP has struggled so much to act as a cohesive opposition party. Here is part of the answer:

[Losing the presidency] created a vacuum that its governors filled. The party became beholden to the interests of those who controlled any of the states in which it still commanded influence. But it also meant that these governors could easily sacrifice group success on the expedient altar of their personal ambitions. It meant that while they were content to let Atiku run for president in 2019, there were concerns over actions he took that were ‘independent’, such as picking Obi as his running mate. By the time preparations for 2023 came, it was impossible to attend to the ambitions and interests of all the governors who were term-limited.

At Africa Is a Country, Omole Ibukun writes about the Nigerian journalist/provocateur David Hundeyin:

David Hundeyin is not an outsider opposing the establishment; he is instead the establishment’s loudest gatekeeper. He talks like he is against powerful elites and empires, but his real role is to attract people’s genuine anger and resistance and then confuse and waste that energy in loud fights with the same people and institutions. Without evidence, one cannot say that David Hundeyin is a false prophet in the sense of a grifter, a con artist, or a deliberate agent of one or the other side of imperialism. That will be too simple, too conspiratorial, too focused on individual intent rather than structural function. Hundeyin may well believe everything he says. His investigations may contain new facts. His outrage may be genuine. But none of that matters. What matters is where the energy flows. What matters is that the system, the empire, the establishment, the network of power he spends his days attacking, does not collapse when he fights it. Instead, it shines brighter. It gets louder and more dramatic. It turns the conflict into a show. In this light, he can be seen as something of a court jester.

Horn of Africa

Basillioh Rukanga and Paul Njie for the BBC: “Chad Warns Sudan It Will Retaliate after Drone Strike on Mourners Kills 17.” Related, from Al Jazeera: “Drones Expand the Deadly Front Lines of Sudan’s Devastating War.”

Ray Ndlovu and Fasika Tedesse for Bloomberg: “Ethiopia Spent $1.35 Billion Defending Currency Before War.”

Geeska: “Somalia’s Federal–Regional Rift Boils Over.” The piece looks at a conflict between the Federal Government and South West State, whose leaders accused federal authorities of “repeated interference that has harmed governance systems and the stability of the region.”

Sahnun Ahmed and Scarlett Barter for the BBC on “Rooting out IS in Somalia.”

Middle East and North Africa

At OrientXXI, Said Boudour and Aboubaker Khaled ask whether Algeria can “securitize a territory [the south, and especially the border areas] without shattering the societies that sustain it.”

A new report from the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights concludes that Israeli authorities’ “forcible displacement of Palestinians from several parts of the occupied West Bank, in particular East Jerusalem and Area C, including by rendering them unviable for Palestinian life, amounts to unlawful transfer. Such acts appear to aim at permanent displacement, raising concerns over ethnic cleansing.”

Khalid al Ansary and Sherif Tarek for Bloomberg: “Iraq and Kurdistan Reach Deal to Resume Oil Exports Via Turkey.”

Seva Gunitsky traces how, from the Gulf War to the Iraq War to the Iran War, “each subsequent war has stripped away another layer of hegemonic restraint.”

A pseudonymous “former national security insider” calls the Abraham Accords “a hilarious grift.”

The Abraham Accords, signed with great fanfare in September 2020, were marketed to the American public as a historic peace breakthrough. They were marketed to the Gulf states as something more honest: a security architecture. Normalize with Israel and you get access to the good stuff — F-35s, THAAD batteries, Patriot upgrades, the full catalog. The UAE’s normalization was accompanied by a $23 billion arms package that included fifty F-35 Lightning IIs. The implicit logic was not subtle: we are arming you against Iran, and Israel is now your friend, so buy the weapons and enjoy the peace.

Tim Hirschel-Burns interviews Shervin Malekzadeh on Iran. An excerpt:

Tim: A point I really first understood from you was about conservative hawks in the US—now through the MAGA movement—and regime stalwarts in Iran. While on the one hand they’re in conflict and now at war, on the other there’s this idea that they are really quite similar. Could you spell that point out? Shervin: This is the piece I wrote about what Iran has to teach us about Minneapolis. It’s this concept that the Global South doesn’t need to look to the North or the West to democratize. In fact the US can learn a lot from civil society action in Iran. My shtick is that participation matters. Why do Iranians vote in a system they know is not democratic, at rates that put the US to shame? In 2009 it was 85% turnout, in 2013 it was 75%. Showing up matters because if they’re going to try to steal the vote, your presence will matter in the protest, which should be seen as the extension of voting. And I think that was still a novel thought for Americans who saw protest as a kind of alternative to voting, not its extension. I think the Iranian case really taught me to be a better American. So there’s a parallel there with Minneapolis in the bottom-up action.

Following the death of Iran’s Ali Larijani in an Israeli strike, the Guardian’s Robert Tait reflects on interviewing Larijani in 2006.

He had been guarded throughout an interview conducted in his office in Tehran with three Guardian journalists, Simon Tisdall, Ewen MacAskill and myself – until I asked him if he considered the western concerns over Iran’s uranium enrichment programme to be genuine. “Sir, I think you know the answer to that question,” he said, becoming animated and fixing me with a clear-eyed gaze. “If it was not the nuclear matter, they would have come up with something else … the pressure they are putting us under is reason enough for us to be suspicious.”

Orly Noy in the New York Review: “Longing for My Tehran.”

Amwaj: “Targeted Assassinations Bring Iran-Israel-US War to Baghdad’s Streets.”

The FT’s Ahmed Al Omran “explains why Saudi Arabia’s recent truce with Iran has not paid off.”

Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi in an op-ed at the Economist: “America’s Friends Must Help Extricate It from an Unlawful War.” Albusaidi calls for “linking the bilateral negotiations essential to resolving the core American-Iranian issue to a wider regional process, designed to achieve a framework for transparency on nuclear energy - and the energy transition more broadly - in the region.”