Last week’s links are here.

General

Emma Whitford for Inside Higher Ed: “Area Studies, Once Vital, Wither Without Funding.” Whitford looks at the decline in federal funding, the closures of area studies centers at universities, and the fall in language course enrollments. Her piece can be read alongside a piece of mine at Foreign Exchanges, which focused on shrinking funding for fieldwork as well as the declining interest by both scholars and policymakers in area studies expertise and perspectives.

Sahel and West Africa

After yet another moment of diplomatic tension between Mauritania and Mali - the latter had alleged that two soldiers were held hostage for months in a refugee camp in Mauritania, an assertion Mauritanian authorities vehemently rejected - things calmed down somewhat. But, following the deaths of two Mauritanians in Mali on March 20, Mauritanian authorities are now warning herders not to enter Malian territory for their own safety.

Inside Mali, meanwhile, the authorities reportedly agreed to release over 100 jihadist prisoners (or perhaps 200!) in exchange for relief from a jihadist-imposed, on-off blockade of fuel supplies to the capital Bamako and other cities. A corridor for safe transport of fuel will, reports continue, remain open through the end of May - at which time, presumably, conditions will be renegotiated. The incident is a reminder that the question of negotiations in the Sahel is not necessarily whether authorities should negotiate with jihadists, but also what kinds of negotiations are already taking place.

Lungani Hlongwa at China-Africa Security Radar: “Guinea’s New Safe City Deal Pushes China’s Surveillance Footprint to Nearly Half of Africa.”

D.S. Battistoli looks at the renewed American overtures to Sahelian governments, against the backdrop of American actions elsewhere and of Russia’s presence in the Sahel and beyond.

The BBC’s Wedaeli Chibelushi: “Ghana and EU Sign Landmark Defence Deal to Combat Militant Islamist Threat.”

DW’s Bouba Jalloh looks at Nigeria’s growing web of external security partnerships - not just with the United States, but also with France and other European countries.

Greater Horn of Africa

Abdullahi Mohamed Boru, writing at Africa Is a Country, sees Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, and then the American and Israeli strikes on Iran, as key events crystallizing the collapse of what he sees as “the post-Cold War political economy underwriting humanitarian progress in the Horn”:

The Western humanitarian scaffolding that kept the Horn from total collapse after the Cold War was not, at its core, an expression of obligation or conscience, although those narratives were useful. It was a subcontracting arrangement. The West needed a Horn of Africa that was stable enough not to generate refugee crises that landed on European front pages, not to become a jihadist sanctuary requiring direct military intervention, not to produce televised famines that demanded political accountability. It found, in certain moments and certain leaders, local partners willing to provide that stability, in exchange for developmental concessions extracted with considerable strategic discipline.

Boru goes on to say that this order required three conditions - “Western financing, Gulf stability, and a Horn state with the capacity and ambition to convert external support into internal sufficiency.” He adds, “All three are now simultaneously gone. The Iran war did not cause that, it foreclosed the possibility of pretending otherwise.”

Ayin Network reports on one militia affiliated to the Rapid Support Forces in Somalia:

The security vacuum created by Sudan’s ongoing war has birthed a new and terrifying force in the Kordofan region. What began decades ago as a localised group of livestock thieves has evolved into “Awlad Jadallah“—a heavily armed militia that has paralysed life for residents of West and North Kordofan through a relentless campaign of looting, extortion, and kidnapping.

The Guardian’s Mark Townsend, Elena Morresi, and Laure Boulinier have new reporting on the fall of El Fasher back in October 2025.

Mat Nashed at the New Humanitarian: “Regional Mega-War? How Renewed Conflict in Ethiopia Could Pull in Sudan.”

Middle East and North Africa

Bloomberg’s Michael Gunn: “Europe Makes a Beeline for Algerian Gas Yet Again.”

At LRB, Amjad Iraqi connects Israeli genocide in Gaza to the American and Israeli approach to the war on Iran, tracing a shift from deterrence to destruction, from “mowing the lawn” to “pull[ing] out the weeds.”

Oren Ziv and Ariel Caine at +972 Magazine: “‘Erasing the Lines’: How Settler Outposts Are Seizing New Regions of the West Bank.” The authors show, through narration and in maps, the growing “settlement corridor” that bisects the West Bank and increasingly encroaches on Area B, a zone nominally under Palestinian Authority control.

For Equator magazine, Rania Abouzeid reports on the multiple meanings and layers of reconstruction in Syria:

Aleppo is no longer in the headlines. The guns have fallen silent, and global attention has moved elsewhere. Yet the city – and the country – are engaged in what may be a harder battle: not simply reconstructing buildings, but remaking the relationships that once allowed those buildings to function as a shared space. The question now is how Syrians who lived on opposite sides of the frontlines – who lost homes, relatives and illusions – can inhabit a common civic life, and learn to trust each other, and trust the new authorities.

Thomas Pierret at Focaal Blog on various forms of historical memory and symbolism in post-December 8 Syria, including the new authorities’ flirtations with “Umayyadism.”

Kholoud Helmi for the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy: “After Assad, a New Uncertainty in Syria’s South.”

Kersten Knipp at DW: “Iran War: Houthi Restraint Driven by Domestic Priorities.”