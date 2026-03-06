Last week’s links can be read here.

Sahel and West Africa

The United Nations is expected to get a new Secretary General in 2027. One candidate is former Senegalese President Macky Sall.

In West Africa, some of the major reactions to Ali Khamenei’s death have come from the Mouride Sufi order in Senegal, the Shi’a in Nigeria, and from a wide swath of Muslims in Mali.

At Africa Is a Country, Gaya Morris on bilingual education in Senegal:

The transition to bilingualism has been slow in part because of this ideological assemblage anchored in ongoing French education, but there is also the material question, brought to the fore this year with the cancellation of USAID funding. When every new pedagogical manual comes stamped with the logo of an aid organization, it is no secret that all public education reforms are ultimately tied to the interests of foreign partners, which Senegalese officials have no choice but to accept. USAID has been a leading supporter of bilingualism, including the development of a national bilingual model (Le Modèle Harmonisé d’Éducation Bilingue au Sénégal, or MOHEBS) in place since 2019. Elementary students follow the existing curriculum in both French and one of six national languages: Wolof, Pulaar, Sereer, Joola, Mandinka, or Soninke. When the Trump administration froze USAID funding and told overseas employees to pack their bags in February of this year, it gradually became apparent that the millions promised for Senegal’s emerging bilingual elementary curriculum were not going to materialize.

At BBC Monitoring, Jacob Boswell analyzes recent kidnappings of foreigners in Mali and Niger.

Jeune Afrique’s Donald Gayet reports on how the Beninese army, “still shaken by the coup attempt conducted partly by mutinous elements of the special forces,” is responding to an uptick of jihadist attacks.

Nduka Orjinmu for Bloomberg: “Nigeria Enters Election Season With Opposition Playing Catch Up.”

Horn of Africa

Ayin Network on the internal politics of Darfur amid Sudan’s war: “For over two decades, tribal leader Musa Hilal has been a controversial focal point of the Darfur conflict. Once a feared architect of the Janjaweed militias, the very weapon he helped forge has eclipsed his stardom.”

The BBC’s Daniel Dadzie: “Ethiopia Experiments With ‘Smart’ Police Stations That Have No Officers.”

Mustafa Osman at Geeska: “The Dangers of Somalia’s ‘New Constitution’.” The constitution is facing criticism along multiple lines - regional authorities see it as weakening federalism, opposition groups see the process as insufficiently inclusive, and some critics see the constitution as entrenching presidential authority. Osman argues:

The structural anxiety is clear: Somalia’s stability rests on a negotiated federal compact. When constitutional revision appears accelerated in the absence of elections, the legitimacy of that compact comes under strain. It is clear that the country is now edging toward a constitutional vacuum, an interregnum in which mandates are expiring, institutions are being redefined, and electoral timelines remain uncertain.

Erik Ombok for Bloomberg: “Kenya’s First IPO in 11 Years Scrapes Through With Uganda’s Help.”

Middle East and North Africa

Morocco will hold legislative elections on September 23.

In Tunisia, as in other countries in the region, Ramadan TV shows are a cultural staple. But casting choices are drawing more now on social media influencers.

Anas El Gomati in The Guardian: “Power Without a Throne: How Khalifa Haftar Controls Libya.”

The foundation of his power is oil. In September 2016, Haftar’s forces seized the “oil crescent”, a 250-mile coastal strip that includes Libya’s four major export terminals. Two-thirds of Libya’s crude oil flows through these ports. Under international pressure, Haftar handed operational control back to the National Oil Corporation (NOC) in Tripoli, the only exporter the world recognises. But he kept military control of the territory, giving him extraordinary leverage. In August 2024, Aguila Saleh cautioned that replacing Libya’s central bank governor – which Haftar opposed – “may result in shutting down oil”. Meanwhile, western embassies consistently condemn any disruptions to oil flow without naming the commander whose forces control every terminal. The fiction is maintained on all sides.

At The Key, a new magazine, editor-in-chief Sara Yasin reflects on her experiences as a Palestinian-American working in legacy media: “What is neutrality if mere existence is made political?”

Amnesty International: “Global Impunity Fueling Israel’s Unlawful Annexation Measures in the West Bank.”

There is more being written about the current war on/with Iran than could be summarized here, but Eskander Sadeghi-Boroujerdi’s essay in the London Review of Books, and the New Humanitarian’s discussion of the humanitarian impact, bear special mention. From Sadeghi-Boroujerdi: “Iran’s deterrence was never reducible to its alliances, many of which were forged in the crucible of US and Israeli overreach. Its strategy was also domestic, layered, decentralised and internally anchored.”

And here are a few other notable pieces/writings: