You can see last week’s links here.

General

Semafor’s Yinka Adegoke: “Africa Begins to Feel Economic Pain of Iran War.”

Sean Jacobs reviews Jeremy Harding’s book Analogue Africa, praising among other points the author’s “attention to artists and writers from and working within the Lusophone African world, a mostly neglected focus in books that attempt continental surveys.”

Sahel and West Africa

Benin will hold presidential elections on April 12, as term-limited President Patrice Talon prepares to leave power. There are only two candidates: Talon’s preferred successor, Romuald Wadagni, and opposition candidate Paul Hounkpè; a key opposition party, the Democrats, was blocked by the electoral commission from contesting.

AP’s Mark Banchereau and Babacar Dione: “Hundreds March in Senegal’s Capital over Broken Government Promises and Rising Costs.”

Sky News’ Yousra Elbagir reports from Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, where she interviewed President Ibrahim Traoré as well as a range of Burkinabè with varied perspectives on war, democracy, and more:

Robbie Corey-Boulet for Reuters: “Fighting between Sahel-Based Jihadist Rivals Spills into Niger.”

Mansur Abubakar and Chris Ewokor for the BBC: “Nigeria Begins Mass Trial of 500 Terrorism Suspects.”

Horn of Africa

At Middle East Eye, Oscar Rickett and Zecharias Zelalem draw on reporting from Yale’s Humanitarian Research Lab to probe alleged supply lines and other support proceeding from the United Arab Emirates to the port of Berbera in Somaliland to an army base in Asosa, Ethiopia, to Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces. The base at Asosa, the investigation concludes, played a pivotal role in the RSF’s capture of the Sudanese town of Kurmuk in March 2026.

Human Rights Watch has a new report charging that the Sudanese Armed Forces and its allies “have arbitrarily detained, tortured, and otherwise ill-treated civilians in areas under their control.”

Doctors Without Borders: “Three Years of War Have Shattered Sudan’s Lifelines.” Core services are collapsing, with widespread health impacts. Related, from DW: “Sudan’s Civil War - The Limits of Humanitarian Aid.”

Michael Petros at Africa Is a Country: “Eritrea’s recent progress in AFCON qualifying offered a rare feel-good moment, but new player defections underline how fragile that progress remains amid the country’s political realities.”

The BBC’s Basillioh Rukanga and Richard Kagoe: “Somalia Set for ‘Historic’ First Offshore Oil Drilling.”

Middle East and North Africa

TelQuel’s Ghita Ismaili on the relatively high rate of arranged marriage - nearly 6 in 10 - in Morocco.

The Sentry has a new report titled “Eastern Libya's Top Money Man: Spotlight on Ahmed Gadalla.” The report, which overtly recommends that Western powers sanction Gadalla, focuses on his alleged role as a financier backing Khalifa Haftar and Haftar’s son Saddam.

For Rami Abou Jamous, writing at OrientXXI, disarming Hamas would lead to “civil war” in Gaza.

Cathrin Schaer and Omar Albam at DW: “Why Syria’s New Alcohol Ban Is About Much More Than Beer.”

Reuters’ John Davison and Ryan McNeill:

Reuters reporting from the Iran-Iraq border shows how U.S. and Israeli hopes that Kurdish fighters would come to their aid collapsed under two pressures: mixed signals from Washington and Jerusalem, and a relentless campaign of military strikes and threats against Kurds on both sides of the border by Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

Related, from Ali Mahmoud al-Abraz at Amwaj: “While Under Attack, Iran’s Iraqi Allies Also See Chance for Newfound Power.”

The AP’s Julie Watson:

A Yemeni lawmaker says in a lawsuit that U.S. military veterans who worked for a private security firm were hired as mercenaries to kill him in 2015 on behalf of the United Arab Emirates as part of a campaign by the U.S. ally that targeted political opponents. The lawsuit by Anssaf Ali Mayo in federal court in San Diego was unsealed last week, revealing details of the allegations against former executives and employees of Spear Operations Group, a private military contracting firm that incorporated in Delaware in 2015 but was dissolved in 2018. Many of the employees were former U.S. special forces operators.

Rachel Chason at the Washington Post: “From Oman, a Waterfront View of the Embattled Strait of Hormuz.”