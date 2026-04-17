Last week’s links can be found here.

General

Tim Hirschel-Burns at his Substack: “The Destruction of USAID Was Just as Dumb as It Seemed.”

International Crisis Group’s Daniel Forti on the challenges awaiting the United Nations’ next Secretary General:

The next Secretary-General will take office at a time when the organisation’s influence is waning. This decline is in no small part due to a Security Council that has buckled under the weight of major-power dissension and the erosion of respect for international law… But the Secretary-General cannot blame all the UN’s woes on the Council. Sensitive to the risk of failure, Guterres has brought a culture of caution to the entire UN peace and security architecture despite promising a “surge in diplomacy for peace” when he assumed office. Formerly the head of the UN refugee organisation, Guterres has frequently expended his political capital on supporting humanitarian operations instead of peacemaking efforts. He has achieved one especially prominent success in the former category, winning praise for his role in forging the Black Sea Grain Initiative involving Russia and Ukraine in 2022. He is proposing a similar mechanism to help resume commercial fertiliser trade through the Strait of Hormuz.

Olivier Walther and Steven Radil at African Arguments: “Why African Borderlands Keep Burning.”

Sahel and West Africa

Chris Ogunmodede at his Substack: “Bénin’s 2026 Presidential Election Was a Rigged Transition of Power.”

Amid Malian army patrols in Mauritanian villages (patrols that may or may not cross the border, depending on which accounts one reads), Mauritanian officials are striking a de-escalatory tone.

Sofiane Benmoussa at the London School of Economics’ Middle East Blog:

Algeria’s role as a central mediator in the Sahel is facing its most momentous test in over a decade. Long positioned as a key diplomatic intermediary, Algiers built its regional influence on a strategy centred on political mediation and non-interference. Today, however, the very foundations of this approach are being challenged by a swiftly evolving regional order marked by military coups, shifting alliances and the resurgence of armed actors.

Steven Radil and Olivier Walther, writing at the Irregular Warfare Initiative, argue that quantitative snapshots of violence can be misleading:

Consider three West African cities that are embedded within the same overall regional dynamic, but show three entirely different trajectories. Maiduguri in northern Nigeria experienced twenty consecutive years of intense and concentrated violence, a long uninterrupted cycle that began in 2006 with no clear endpoint. Over the same period, Agadez in central Niger cycled through six distinct episodes of fighting, each lasting between one to four years with periods of relative calm in between. Bobo Dioulasso in southwestern Burkina Faso endures sporadic, brief flare-ups that dissipate quickly every year. […] Research tracking contemporary conflict patterns across Africa since the late 1990s reveals a striking empirical regularity: most local conflicts are brief and ephemeral, some are recurrent, and a smaller but highly consequential set becomes entrenched. In our analysis of over 3,700 conflict-affected localities in Africa, 77 percent experienced cycles of violence lasting just one year. These ephemeral outbreaks typically resolve within an average of fourteen months once violence begins.

Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina Faso via Wikimedia Commons

At Jeune Afrique, Matteo Maillard covers the government’s suppression of 118 NGOs in Burkina Faso.

The BBC’s Basillioh Rukanga reports on South Africa’s arrest of the controversial Beninese activist and social media personality Kemi Seba, wanted by Beninese authorities due to his public support for a failed December 2025 coup attempt.

The Guardian’s Rachel Savage: “Survivors Ask Why Busy Market Bombed in Nigerian Anti-Terror Campaign.”

At Allegra Laboratory, Daniel Agbiboa reflects on the manifestations and meanings of silence in the Lake Chad Basin.

Horn of Africa

A moving obituary for the Sudanese activist Muzan Alneel. You can read her 2023 article “Sudan’s Revolutionary Path against War” here.

The war in Sudan is not at all over, despite the Army’s claims.

Middle East Eye’s Mohammed Amin:

The war on Iran has highlighted divisions in the Sudanese army’s coalition, which includes self-proclaimed jihadist groups as well as secular activists who participated in the Sudanese revolution that led to the removal of Islamist-backed autocrat Omar al-Bashir. Three overlapping disputes haunt this political landscape: Iran, the rift between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and the US designation of the Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist group.

The Los Angeles Times’ Nabih Bulos reports from Khartoum: “War Has Turned This African Capital into a City of Graves.”

Ivan Mayabi at Africa Is a Country: “The language of fiscal consolidation is meant to sound inevitable. But for Kenya's informal workers, the human cost is anything but abstract.”

At his Substack, Faisal Ali looks back to - and reproduces - a 1976 interview of Somalia’s then-President Siad Barre by Le Monde.

Geeska: “Israel Appoints First Ambassador to Somaliland after Recognition.”

Middle East and North Africa

France24’s Hamza Habhoub on the Moroccan historian and activist Maati Monjib, a longtime target of state restrictions and punishments, who was recently blocked from traveling to France, where he was to give a lecture series.

In the Wall Street Journal, Benoit Faucon has an article optimistically titled “How the U.S. Is Uniting Libyan Rivals to Squeeze Out Russia.” The piece places a lot of weight on U.S. military exercises as a tool for uniting Libya - in that way, it joins a long line of articles glorifying and overhyping such exercises. Meanwhile, the analyst Jalel Harchaoui sees Russia’s position in Libya differently than the WSJ does.

Mohammad Mansour at Al Jazeera: “As World Focuses on Iran, Israel ‘Engineering Starvation Policy’ in Gaza.”

Al Jazeera: “Syria Takes Control of All Bases Where US Forces Were Deployed.”

Narges Bajoghli for New York Magazine: “In the Room With Iran’s Social Media Savants.” An excerpt:

The missile video is one of more than dozens that the media arms of the IRGC have made in the first 39 days of the war — videos released in English, Arabic, and Persian that are dominating the narrative war across what might be called the Global South digital public and among millennial and Gen-Z Americans and Europeans: younger audiences on X, Instagram, TikTok, and Telegram who watched western coverage of Gaza and made their own conclusions about whose narratives to trust. These videos meet them exactly where they already are, whether that’s someone in Ohio who’s angry about the Epstein files or someone in Amman who has been watching Gaza for more than two years and has run out of patience for western lectures about proportionality. It was designed for people who carry a set of grievances and suspicions the video can walk into and inhabit, like a house that was already furnished.

Let’s end with a mini-roundup on some economic impacts of the Iran War: