Last week’s links can be found here.

Sahel and West Africa

Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko has announced that Kosmos Energy will be withdrawing from a major gas deposit, which state-owned Petrosen will now operate.

Portia Crowe for Reuters: “At Senegal Forum, Niger and Mali Say Neighbours Sponsor Terrorism.” They did not specify which neighbors.

France24 talks with exiled Malian politician Oumar Mariko about his secret meetings with prisoners held by jihadists.

Hossam El-Hamalawy at his Substack: “Nasser’s Air War in Nigeria, 1967-1970.”

New charges in Nigeria fingering accused coup plotters, including a retired general. They pleaded not guilty.

Aidan Imanova for Architectural Digest: “Inside a Legendary Nigerian Architect’s Self-Built Home in the Rural Delta State.”

Chad’s Mahamat Déby visited Algiers and signed numerous cooperation accords, following a visit by Niger’s ruler Abdourahamane Tiani to Algeria in February.

Horn of Africa

Conflict Insights Group has a new report based on open source data: “Blood Money: How UAE Support and Foreign Mercenaries Enabled the Fall of El Fasher.”

Samy Magdy for the Associated Press: “A Top Paramilitary Commander Defects to Sudan’s Military As War Enters 4th Year.” The commander in question is al-Nour Ahmed Adam, who left the Rapid Support Forces.

Sheriff Bojang Jr. at the Africa Report: “Is Ethiopia Playing Both Sides in Sudan’s War?”

Human Rights Watch: “Ethiopia: Persecution of Tigrayans Unrelenting.”

Middle East and North Africa

Khadija Mohsen-Finan writes at OrientXXI about the varied efforts of Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia to stay in Trump’s good graces amid the Iran War.

At the Middle East Research and Information Project, James Ryan hosts Susann Kassem, Lara Deeb, and Habib Battah for a podcast discussion about the situation in southern Lebanon. From the summary: “Even as officials in the Lebanese government have entered into negotiations with Israel, an unprecedented diplomatic move with questionable legal status under Lebanese law, Israel has violated the ceasefire numerous times and has continued its efforts to destroy villages south of its unilaterally declared ‘yellow line’ in preparation for expanded occupation and settlement.”

The Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy: “The Prolonged Chapters of the Investigations into the Beirut Port Blast.”

At International Crisis Group, a Q&A with analyst Lahib Higel: “Iraq in the Vise.” One key point: “The Iran-aligned groups [in Iraq] view the conflict as an existential matter both for their sponsor Iran and themselves. They seek to accelerate the exit of all U.S. troops from Iraq, as per their longstanding demand, while driving a durable wedge between Washington and Baghdad.”

Related, at Amwaj: “US ‘Halts’ Physical Petrodollars in Bid to Choke Iran’s Allies in Iraq.”

At Drop Site, Jeremy Scahill spoke with the analyst Hassan Ahmadian about “Iran’s strategy, a potential deal, and how decisions are being made in Tehran.”

Middle East Eye: “What the Iran-Iraq War Taught Today’s Iranian Leaders - And Why That Matters.”

Abdullah Alrebh writes in al-Majalla about the multiplicity of partnerships Gulf countries are pursuing as their strategies change.

Saeed Al Batati at Al Jazeera: “Cash Shortages Grip Yemen Despite Currency Stabilisation.”