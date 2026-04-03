Last week’s links are available here.

Sahel and West Africa

Jeune Afrique’s Fatoumata Diallo on the growth of the gold sector in Senegal. There are some bright spots here for the heavily indebted country, but gold mining has, throughout the region, also brought a host of complexities and social transformations.

Artisanal gold miners in Senegal - via Wikimedia Commons

Human Rights Watch, in a new report, highlights numerous human rights violations “by all sides” in Burkina Faso. HRW’s report includes the charge that the authorities are “carry[ing] out ethnic cleansing of Fulani communities.” The Fulani, an ethnic group, have been under severe scrutiny by multiple governments amid the Sahel’s jihadist insurgencies.

Dengiyefa Angalapu at Africa Is a Country:

For years, a Nigerian Muslim cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, in interviews and on social media, has repeatedly urged the government to prioritize dialogue and negotiation over an “exclusively kinetic” approach—which prioritizes armed ground operations and aerial bombardments aimed at “neutralizing” insurgents even if at the cost of “civilian casualties” and the environment. […] In such a charged environment, who speaks often matters more than what is said. Any remark by a northern Muslim or analyst that promotes negotiation, especially if it adds a condemnation of the US bombing in Nigeria or even questions US motives for being on the ground in Nigeria, is immediately flagged as that of a terrorist sympathizer. Analysis is quickly filtered through ethno-religious anxieties of north vs. south and Christians vs. Muslims.

Abeeb Omotoso and Abiodun Omotayo at the Conversation: “Violent Conflicts Are Reshaping What Nigerian Farmers Grow: What This Means for Food Security.” Farmers are shifting away from certain crops and are also growing less food.

Horn of Africa

Sophie Neiman reports for Prospect from Sudan’s Nuba Mountains:

When war first erupted in Sudan, the residents of the Nuba Mountains kept cattle and got on with their lives. Last year, however, the rebel movement that has long controlled these slopes announced an alliance with the RSF, drawing the region into the conflict. Hemedti’s forces now use the rugged mountains as a thoroughfare to take SAF territory in the east of the country, and ultimately to recapture the capital, Khartoum. The SAF tries to beat them back, while claiming more land for itself.

Jeffrey Paller at This Week in Africa: “Five Trends That Will Shape Urban Africa in 2026.” One interesting section deals with development and memory in Addis Ababa, Mogadishu, and elsewhere.

Michael Masrie for the Africa Report: “Ethiopia: Why Tigray’s Industrial Heart Has Failed to Restart.”

Omar Mahmood for International Crisis Group: “Somali Government Topples State Leader as Electoral Dispute Escalates.”

At his Substack, Faisal Ali looks back to the Somali diplomat Mohamed Osman Omar and his book A Nation Driven to Despair. One key chapter of the book, Ali writes, “offers a first-person account of a diplomat serving a government that is collapsing and ultimately disappears, while he continues to perform the duties of an ambassador to a country that no longer has a functioning government, a foreign ministry, or even a working telephone line back home.”

Middle East and North Africa

The New Humanitarian recorded an “exit talk” with Philippe Lazzarini, who “this week ended his term as Commissioner-General of UNRWA, the UN agency that provides essential services to Palestinians.”

Raphaël Lefèvre has a new article in Survival: “The Radicals’ Dilemma After Civil Wars: Evidence from Syria.” Lefèvre looks at the pressures and choices confronting Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham since they took power in December 2024. HTS, he argues, has made “concessions on its vision of the post-Assad state and a strategy of ideological hybridisation to open up to new constituencies.”

Sara Custer for Inside Higher Ed: “Iran Targets U.S. Universities in the Middle East.”

Adel Kamel at OrientXXI: “Facing a Regional War, Egypt Looks for Its Path.”

Mohamed Fawaz for Carnegie’s Diwan: “Hezbollah’s Wartime Strategy.”

Saeed Thabet at Al Jazeera on how the Houthis/Ansar Allah are balancing between “independence” and “coordination” as they join the war.

Akash Sriram and Echo Wang for Reuters: “Exclusive: SpaceX Has Held Talks with Saudi Fund for Possible $5 Billion Investment in IPO, Sources Say."