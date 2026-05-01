Last week’s links are available here.

Sahel and West Africa

Diadie Ba for Reuters: “Senegal MPs Back Electoral Reform That Could Open Door to Sonko Candidacy.” Ousmane Sonko, who is currently prime minister under President Diomaye Faye, was the third-place finisher in the 2019 presidential elections, and was blocked from running in 2024 due to legal troubles - otherwise, it seems, he would have won resoundingly. Amid tensions with his (one-time?) ally Faye, there is much talk of a Sonko presidential run in 2029.

Olivier Walther and Steven Radil at the University of Florida’s African Networks Lab: “West African states respond to insurgencies by building city walls and fortifying borders. These initiatives aimed at controlling the movement of jihadist groups are a double-edged sword. While they provide short-term protection, they can also deepen rural insecurity and civilian vulnerability.”

Following the massive coordinated attacks in Mali on April 25 by JNIM (affiliated with al-Qaida) and the FLA (a northern rebel/separatist movement), the Islamic State branch in the Sahel (a rival to JNIM) briefly seized control of the Malian regional administrative center Ménaka, which Islamic State has long threatened. Meanwhile, Burkina Faso’s Ibrahim Traoré steps up security in the capital Ouagadougou.

Cai Nebe for DW: “Why Ghana Walked Away from a US Health Deal.”

Bloomberg: “Nigeria Taps Ex-Dangote Exec to Head Oil Regulator After Tension.”

Opposition demonstrators in Chad called for the release of former Prime Minister Succès Masra. Meanwhile, dozens of deaths in intercommunal clashes in the eastern part of the country (Wadi Fira Province) elicited a high-level government response.

International Crisis Group: “Togo Summit Marks Diplomatic Thaw for Sahel’s Splinter States.”

Horn of Africa

At the Middle East Research and Information Project, Walaa Salah, Rania Aziz, and Raga Makawi reflect on the life and death of Sudanese activist Muzan Alneel:

To understand the significance of Muzan’s contribution to sustaining revolutionary momentum in Sudan, one need look no further than the bold and principled imaginary that underwrote her life’s work and politics. She firmly placed people—not a model, whether developmental, statist or even welfarist—at the center of her advocacy for lasting change. No example illustrates this approach better than her widely cited line: “It is my political position that people not be killed.” In a sea of political opinions, few slogans captured the imaginary of the Sudanese revolutionary struggle quite like this one—what she held as her longest-standing and, ultimately, final position on the dire state of affairs in Sudan.

The Sentry: “$24M Property Safe Haven in Dubai Linked to the RSF.”

Mohamed Gabobe and Rachel Savage for the Guardian: “Fears of Resurgence in Somali Piracy after Three Vessels Hijacked in a Week.”

At Geeska, Faisal Ali looks at what is new, and what is not, in the elaboration of Middle Eastern rivalries within the Horn of Africa:

Two important things have changed from the Cold War to now; the dramatic weakening of East African states which have historically struggled to control their territories and are now more fractured and war-torn than ever before; and the instruments through which Middle Eastern powers build their influence. This has intensified conflict dynamics in the Horn in a way previously unseen.

Ethan Moñino for Africa Is a Country: “Kenya’s shift toward trade-led diplomacy underscores the difficulty of sustaining regional leadership under conditions of fiscal dependence.”

Middle East and North Africa

Iyed Hamadi at the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy: “Healthcare Crisis in Tunisia: The Doctor Exodus in a Failing System.”

Algeria, Tunisia, and Libya strike a deal for “rational and equitable exploitation” of underground water resources in the Sahara.

For OrientXXI, Ammar Ahmed al-Shouqairi and Moumen Milkawi write about “life and death” in Al-Ramtha, a Jordanian border town.

Sam Heller for the Century Foundation: “Road Warriors: How a Fight Over Trucking Explains the New Syria.” Heller writes, “The changed circumstances in Syria appear to be exacerbating fears in Erbil that Washington’s commitment to Kurdish autonomy across the region may be on the decline. At the same time, Iraqi Kurdish officials have positioned themselves as guarantors of the SDF’s transition into Syria’s centralizing government.”

Momen Zellmi at Amwaj: “Syria’s Shifting Map Is Casting a Long Shadow over Iraqi Kurdistan.” One key paragraph: “The changed circumstances in Syria appear to be exacerbating fears in Erbil that Washington’s commitment to Kurdish autonomy across the region may be on the decline. At the same time, Iraqi Kurdish officials have positioned themselves as guarantors of the SDF’s transition into Syria’s centralizing government.”

In Iraq, Ali al-Zaidi has been asked to form a new government, and may be the country’s next prime minister.

Here on Substack, Lauan al-Khazail reviews Zainab Saleh’s Political Undesirables: Citizenship, Denaturalization, and Reclamation in Iraq (which is available here).

Sara Mokhavat in Equator Magazine:

The Tehran railway terminal felt more like an airport. Families had come to see their loved ones off to distant countries. In every corner someone was crying. The uncertainty weighed on every family. You could feel it in the air. Burdened by guilt, I’d already begun regretting my decision. I should have stayed in the south with my parents. What if they really did hit the power plants and the water supply? Shouldn’t I be there to help my mother at a time like this? Instead, I’d only added to her worries by leaving. That I would be in Istanbul in two days felt surreal – like a joke, in fact. The persistent headache I’d had ever since the war started wouldn’t let go. The three other women in my compartment were all crying when I walked in. Raha had lived in Germany for the past 20 years, and had come back to Iran for chemotherapy. “Wouldn’t it have been better to get treatment in Germany?” I asked. She said that she felt alone abroad. In Iran she had her whole family alongside her. She wouldn’t have been able to survive six months of chemo without them.

A mini-roundup on the United Arab Emirates’ exit from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC):

Vivian Nereim and Ismaeel Naar in the New York Times: “It’s Not Just War That’s Making the U.A.E. Leave OPEC.”

Kristian Ulrichsen in The Conversation: “UAE’s OPEC Exit Has Been Long in the Works – and May Mark the Beginning of a Gulf Realignment.”

Nik Martin for DW: “Why UAE’s OPEC Exit is a Blow to Saudi Arabia.”

Jemma Crew at the BBC: “In Five Charts - How UAE’s Exit Could Affect OPEC’s Influence Over the Oil Price.”

Amnesty International: “Yemen: One Year On, Impunity for Detention Centre Strike Exposes US Failures on Accountability and Civilian Harm Prevention.”