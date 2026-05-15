You can read last week’s links here.

Sahel and West Africa

The Project on Middle East Political Science and the University of Florida collaborated on a new set of papers called “Political Movements in North Africa and the Sahel.”

Reuters: “Senegal President Personally Handling IMF Debt Talks, Office Says.”

Will gas revenues let Senegal cut subsidies, as the IMF wants?

Guinea will hold legislative and municipal elections on May 31, following the presidential elections of December 2025. The opposition is going back and forth about boycotting.

Baudelaire Mieu for the Africa Report: “Why Côte d’Ivoire Wants to Stay under the IMF Umbrella.”

Le Monde’s Benjamin Roger assesses the position of Mali’s junta following the massive jihadist/rebel attacks of April 25.

The rebel Front for the Liberation of Azawad says it holds more than 200 Malian soldiers as prisoners of war.

Reuters’ Ardo Hazzad:

At least 100 civilians were killed in a Nigerian military airstrike on a crowded market in northwest ​Zamfara state, Amnesty International said on Tuesday, urging authorities to ‌open an immediate investigation. The airstrike, which hit the remote Tumfa market in Zurmi district on Sunday, was the second to kill scores of people at a ​crowded market in northern Nigeria in a month.

The Timbuktu Institute: “Austerity in Niger: A May Day without a Parade.”

Horn of Africa

The New York Times’ Matthew Mpoke Bigg on French President Emmanual Macron’s trip to Kenya: “Macron Makes a Bid for New Partners in Africa.” I don’t think it went that well; Macron cannot seem to contain his arrogance when talking in or about Africa, including when it comes to Mali, an experience that apparently taught him nothing. At the Review of African Political Economy, Gathanga Ndung’u recounts the “counter-summit” and the ensuing crackdown by Kenyan authorities. After Kenya, Macron stopped in Ethiopia, where he has a “privileged relationship” with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The BBC’s Mohanad Hashim reports from Khartoum (audio), and flags the controversies (as captured through Legos) surrounding recent defections from the Rapid Support Forces to the Sudanese Armed Forces:

At Al Jazeera, Zia Salik of Islamic Relief UK also reflects on a recent trip to Khartoum: “The destruction was apocalyptic.”

Addis Standard: “U.S. Lifts Ethiopia Arms Export Restrictions Imposed during Tigray War.”

Geeska covers unfolding national political developments in Somalia, particularly the tensions over “constitutional amendments introduced by the current administration, approved by parliament, and signed into law by incumbent President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, but rejected by key federal member states and opposition groups.” As the president navigates tense relations with Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni and Jubbaland President Ahmed Mohamed Islam “Madobe,” Geeska comments, “After years of Somali-led negotiations failing to produce results, all roads once again appear to lead to Halane, the diplomatic enclave that hosts the United Nations, Western embassies, and international agencies.”

Sarah Johnson at the Guardian:

A journalist who covered the case of a woman who said she was being tortured in prison was detained and beaten with pistols by Somali authorities, along with two others, for his reporting for the Guardian. Mohamed Bulbul was arrested with the journalists Abdihafid Nor Barre and Abdishakur Mohamed Mohamud on Friday evening while in a restaurant in the centre of the Somali capital, Mogadishu. They said they were assaulted by members of Somalia’s US-trained counter-terrorism police unit and taken to be questioned by police. All three were released in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Mohamed Gabobe for the Guardian: “Poorest Somalis Suffer as Piles of Worthless Shillings Mount Up.” A domino effect in Mogadishu, as a widening circle of businesses refused to accept damaged old banknotes, turned into a currency crisis.

Farah Bakaari, in Boston Review, reflects on the Somaliland project in the wake of Israel’s recognition of the would-be state: “Somaliland’s unfortunate betrayal of its own history and founding ideals in its embrace of Israel tells us a great deal about the consequences of imagining political and cultural freedom as struggles for national sovereignty.”

Ayaan Abdullahi at Somalia Today: “Somalia’s South West Votes in Historic Direct Election.”

Middle East and North Africa

Salam Said and Adriana Qubaiova have edited a new collection called Rethinking Neoliberalism in WANA: Feminist Economic Perspectives, which can be read open access here.

AFP: “Israel’s Ruling Coalition Proposes Early Elections Amid Ultra-Orthodox Anger at Netanyahu.” The longtime issue of the military draft is at stake, and the party Degel HaTorah (which has three seats out of the Knesset’s 120) is calling for the dissolution of parliament. Elections could come as early as August, although September sounds more likely.

At OrientXXI, Leyane Awada looks at the multigenerational effects of Israeli violence in/on southern Lebanon.

Sam Metz and Wafaa Shurafa in the Associated Press: “After Bombs, Blackouts and Bank Restrictions, Gaza’s Digital Workers Are Still Coding.”

The New Humanitarian is holding a webinar on May 19 called “Humanitarianism in the West Bank: Structures, Power, and the Limits of Aid.” You can register here.

Borzou Daraghi at his Substack:

Dalia Ghanem was fired during an abrupt 15-minute meeting. “You are terminated,” she said she was told by her employers, the Middle East Council on Global Affairs, the latest incarnation of the former Brookings Doha Center in Qatar. “It was a clinical, bureaucratic severing,” she said she was told on April 5, all part of a routine “restructuring.” But Ghanem, a respected scholar, alleges that she was pushed out from her job as program director at the council as result of a piece she had written four days earlier about the future of the glittery Arabian Peninsula city states following the US and Israeli attacks on Iran. The April 1 piece went viral on social media, provoking both praise and condemnation.

Reuters: “Syria Selects Offshore Block for First Deep-Water Oil, Gas Project with Chevron.”

Zeinab Shuker at Carnegie’s Diwan: “Music, Memory, and Identity in the Afro-Iraqi Community.”

Mohammed Albasha at his Substack:

What may be one of the clearest signs that the war in Yemen has entered a dormant phase is that one of the country’s biggest trending stories is no longer about front lines, airstrikes, missile launches, or territorial advances, but a bizarre case involving identity claims, tribal honor, social media warfare, mental health questions, and possible fraud.

Mohammed Sergie at Semafor: “UAE Denies Israeli PM’s Claim of ‘Historic’ Visit.”

Reuters’ Timour Azhari, Ahmed Rasheed and Humeyra Pamuk: “Saudi Warplanes Struck Militias in Iraq during War, Sources Say.”