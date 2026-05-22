Last week’s links can be found here.

General

Esmat Elhalaby in Parapraxis:

We can draw a straight line from genocide in nineteenth-century California to genocide in twenty-first century Palestine, two proverbial “holy lands.” Trump and Hegseth’s current crusade in Iran draws upon the language of Bush and Rumsfeld’s crusade in Iraq, which itself drew upon a whole repertoire of crusading ideas and practices at the core of western modernity, as Suleiman Hodali has recently identified. His own body emblazoned like a Crusader battle flag, Hegseth has enthusiastically adopted the War on Terror crusade as his own, fittingly, of course, since he was one of its soldiers. Indeed, in his 2020 manifesto American Crusade: Our Fight to Stay Free, Hegseth repeatedly draws on his oriental career to authorize his conclusions (including candid discussions with his Afghan interpreter “Esmat”). Less ecclesiastical in his locution, Trump—usually so matter-of-fact—has nevertheless turned decidedly toward the transhistorical as his Israeli war on Iran continues to falter, announcing, once, that “a whole civilization will die tonight.”

Ted Alcorn has built a database of “patterns of attention” in the New York Times coverage of the world:

Lina Abushouk at Africa Is a Country on the recent scandal concerning serious accusations of AI use in a prestigious literary competition:

It is almost as if someone put postcolonial keywords in a blender and served up the slop. What they reveal is a critical vocabulary that has become entirely decorative—terms like “richly evocative,” “sensory detail,” and “melodic voice” floating free of any engagement with the actual sentences on the page. Nazir’s selection, therefore, is less about him using AI and more about the irony of Euro-American conceptions about the unintelligibility of postcolonial writing. Despite years of literary criticism seeking to undo the idea of the inscrutable Other, here we were…

Sahel and West Africa

In a familiar pattern, Malian soldiers and the Africa Corps are lashing out after suffering major losses in coordinated jihadist-rebel attacks on April 25. New in this round: cluster bombs. Meanwhile, jihadists continued to blockade the capital Bamako.

Solomon Ekanem for Business Insider: “AES States Push Resource Control as Niger Seals $1 Billion Energy Agreements with China.”

Bloomberg’s Ekow Dontoh: “Ghana Seeks 30% of Large Gold Mines’ Output For Local Refineries.”

Body count mentalities are on display as Nigeria and the United States step up coordinated strikes against Islamic State West Africa Province. I’m skeptical that killing off even large numbers of militants will meaningfully reduce violence, but let’s see.

NPR’s Emmanuel Akinwotu: “The Human Cost of Building the Dubai of Africa.”

For many of the poorest residents in Lagos, Nigeria, the land their families have lived on for generations is now being violently seized by the government to build luxury condos. The communities are fighting back, but even court injunctions haven’t stopped the bulldozers. This week on The Sunday Story, NPR’s Emmanuel Akinwotu goes to these sites of destruction and talks to those who have lost everything in this race to develop one of the world’s fastest-growing megacities.

Horn of Africa

International Crisis Group’s Enrica Picco: “Eastern Chad Is Being Pulled into Sudan’s War.”

Al-Nour Ahmed Al-Nour for Al Jazeera: “Khartoum’s Slow Recovery Amid Cautious Return.”

Also from Crisis Group, a Q&A with Magnus Taylor: “Power Struggle in Ethiopia’s Tigray: Averting a Return to War.”

At his Substack, Faisal Ali talks with Yusra Abdullahi about how Ghanaian President Kwame Nkrumah navigated his approach to pan-Africanism amid a border dispute between Somalia and Ethiopia. Here is Abdullahi:

So, you had two competing interpretations of self-determination that coexisted at the same time. For Nkrumah, Pan-Africanism required stabilising and transcending existing borders through unity and federation. For Somalia, self-determination also meant questioning and challenging those borders in the name of Somali national unity. This is where the friction emerged almost immediately after independence. Somalia supported broader African solidarity, but its territorial claims in the Horn of Africa sat uneasily with continental principles later formalised in the OAU.

Somali Guardian: “Former Somali intelligence chief Fahad Yasin said Somalia’s decades-long conflict with Al-Shabaab cannot be resolved through military force alone, arguing that negotiations remain the only realistic path toward ending the insurgency.”

Chris Ogunmodede at his Substack, reflecting on the recent “Africa Forward” summit in Nairobi:

The West African countries broadening their global partnerships did so because they grew weary of a “partnership” that looked attractive on paper but proved paternalistic and costly in practice. Kenya may frame its emergence as France’s new entry point into East Africa as pragmatic, but the foundations of the relationship are similarly corrosive and could generate comparable tensions down the line. Viewed from that perspective, Nairobi’s willingness to position itself as the linchpin of France’s “pivot to East Africa” is less a compliment and more of the continuation of a familiar pattern in which Kenya—and particularly the Ruto administration—acts as a stalking horse for Western geopolitical objectives on the continent.

Geeska: “Egypt Delegation Visits Eritrea as Ethiopia Tensions Mount.”

Middle East and North Africa

Lawyers are on strike in Tunisia, amid plans for a general strike on June 18.

France24: “Libyan Former Prison Boss Known as ‘Angel of Death’ Faces International Criminal Court.”

Hossam El-Hamalawy at Hidden Cities: “How Sisi’s Militarized Urbanism Is Remaking Egypt.”

Gilles Paris in Le Monde: “Gaza Has Become a Diplomatic, Political and Military Black Hole’.”

Nadav Rapaport for Middle East Eye: “Looting and Destruction Are Israeli Army’s ‘Primary Mission’ in Lebanon, Soldiers Say.”

Hala Gorani at her Substack:

When visiting Aleppo for a week, I swung wildly between optimism and anguish. Optimism because there is rebuilding and most of the people I encountered told me they were relieved that the regime of Bashar al-Assad was gone for good. And then anguish standing before the ruins of millennia old UNESCO world heritage sites like the Mamluk-era hammam or the old Ottoman era Carlton hotel across from the medieval citadel, obliterated by tunnel bombs.

Anas Alqaed in Foreign Policy: “The UAE’s Syrian Gambit.”

Ali al-Mawlawi at Amwaj: “Iraq’s New Premier Navigates Emerging Fissures Between Political Blocs.”

Turbulence Podcast: “The Bahraini Counterrevolution.”

Matthew Martin at Semafor: “Saudi Arabia Freezes Consultancy Payments.”