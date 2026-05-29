Last week’s links are available here.

Sahel and West Africa

In Senegal, three days after his firing, ex-Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko was elected President of the National Assembly. His ally-turned-rival, President Diomaye Faye, appointed Ahmadou Al Aminou Lo as the new Prime Minister; Lo has a background as a bank executive. You can read my thoughts on some of the background and recent shifts here.

The pseudonymous researcher Djiguikôrô writes at Africa Is a Country about ethnicity, insurgency, and politics in Mali:

…the situation remains politically unresolved. Preserving this non-identitarian political project has become increasingly urgent in the face of expanding violence and growing pressure on the population. At the same time, supporting the Malian authorities’ current position risks reinforcing an increasingly authoritarian turn. This is precisely what makes taking a clear position so difficult: how to engage with political aspirations that resonate far beyond Mali, without reducing them either to military rule or to a simple opposition between support and condemnation.

Aliyu Dahiru at HumAngle on the Nigerien junta’s Hausa-language outreach/propaganda in northern Nigeria.

Bloomberg’s Katerina Hoije: “Benin’s Wadagni Names Former IMF Economist as Finance Minister.”

Malik Samuel at Good Governance Africa sees the US/Nigeria operation that killed Abubakar Mainok as a reflection of tensions within Islamic State West Africa Province and as an event that opens opportunities to capitalize on discontent within the ranks. For my part, I see the strike as feeding into a dangerous body count mentality on the part of both governments.

Shafa’atu Suleiman for the New Humanitarian: “Women Pay the Price of Surging Banditry in Northwest Nigeria.”

Nouridin Melo at African Arguments:

The Dangote refinery will not overturn the global order. But it does something more unsettling: it makes that order’s contingency visible. For generations, Africa’s role as a supplier of raw materials and consumer of finished goods was presented as natural, even inevitable. That story no longer holds.

A provocative take from Cameron Hudson at All Africa: “Chad Is No Longer a Country.”

Horn of Africa

Claire Wilmot writes in the London Review of Books about gold mining in Tigray and beyond. An excerpt:

In mid-2024, the Ethiopian government issued price incentives to draw business away from smugglers and deprive the leadership in Tigray of the proceeds of the illicit economy. The national bank agreed to buy gold at a rate higher than market value, and also floated the national currency, the birr, which made selling to the bank even more attractive. For a while the plan seemed to be working. By the end of 2025, Ethiopia reported record volumes of gold exports – 38 tonnes, worth more than $3 billion – and gold surpassed coffee as the country’s biggest export. But these figures are only part of the story. In 2025, smuggling routes through Eritrea fell away. Most illicit Tigrayan gold made its way south, to the national bank, while some was smuggled through Somaliland. Here, Tigrayan gold is mixed with locally produced gold and roughly refined; it is then issued with a new certificate of origin and can be exported to the UAE. At the same time, federal purchasing premiums drew in gold brokers from across the region. Brokers who previously moved gold into Dubai from Sudan, Chad and the Democratic Republic of Congo (by way of Uganda and Rwanda) began to sell in Ethiopia. ‘We are businessmen,’ a smuggler told me. ‘If it’s cheaper to sell to the national bank, we do that.’

Edaga Hamus, Tigray Region, Ethiopia via Wikimedia Commons

Also relevant - the AP’s Mohnd Blal on gold and war in Sudan, especially the artisanal and small-scale miners laboring in dangerous conditions.

Suha Musa in Foreign Policy: “The Iran War Has Only Worsened Sudan’s Conflict.”

Faisal Ali for Al Jazeera: “Mogadishu Gathers for Eid with Prayers, Family Meals and Outings.”

Middle East and North Africa

Graham Cornwell in Foreign Policy: “What to Make of Morocco’s Most Famous Anti-Colonial Hero?”

Dawoud Abu Alkas, Nidal Al-Mughrabi and Jana Choukeir for Reuters: “Palestinians Mourn Slain Hamas Militant Chief as Israel Escalates Gaza Attacks.”

Ruth Sherlock and Christine Arrasmith at NPR: “In the West Bank, Israeli Settlers Speed Up Land Grab from Palestinians.”

Amal Saad at Middle East Eye: “Lebanon: Those Who Resist Israel Are Now Called Internal Enemies of the State.”

Hala Gorani at her Substack: “Beyond the Buffer Zone: Israel’s Growing Occupation Inside Syria.”

Amwaj: “Erbil Moves to Turn Over New Leaf in Baghdad Amid Shrinking Leverage.”

Al Jazeera’s Saeed Al Batati: “Yemen War Sees Scramble for Scant Resources between Displaced and Locals.”

Yasser Elsheshtawy at his Substack:

Recently I returned to two novels I had been meaning to write about for some time: Drumbeat by the Egyptian writer Mohamed El-Bisatie and Life on Hold by the Saudi novelist Fahd al-Atiq. They are set in Dubai and Riyadh respectively. They are very different books. And together they form an unexpected dialogue — about outsiders and insiders, fantasy and memory, and the uneasy encounter with modernity.

Semafor’s Mohammed Sergie: “Saudi Arabia Pledges $1.5B Aid Package for Syria.”