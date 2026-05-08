Last week’s links can be found here.

Recent Writing/Podcasts

I had a few things come out this week:

At Derek Davison’s Foreign Exchanges newsletter, I have a guest column titled “The IMF and the Limits of Sovereigntism.” It looks at Senegal, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, and their relations with the infamous lender.

Derek also had me on his podcast American Prestige to talk about the April 25 attacks in Mali and their ramifications.

At the Quincy Institute’s Responsible Statecraft site, I think through what a JNIM takeover might mean for Mali and the United States - although I continue to see full JNIM control as unlikely.

Sahel and West Africa

This is a Nigeria-heavy edition of this section. I’m saving some Mali-related updates for a piece that will hopefully come Monday.

ChiAmaka Dike at the Bellwether:

Nigeria is a federation whose political architecture runs on a managed distribution of offices, contracts, zoning arrangements and electoral outcomes across regional, ethnic and religious blocs that have never produced a stable settlement. The president’s control over INEC [the Independent National Electoral Commission] is not an anomaly within that architecture. It is load-bearing. His ability to hold a coalition together across Northern governors, Southern oil interests, Lagos, the commercial capital, and Middle Belt constituencies depends, in part, on his ability to credibly promise that the next election will not undo the arrangement. A genuinely independent INEC does not just threaten individual politicians. It threatens the deal.

Previous INEC Chairman Prof. Attahiru Jega via Wikimedia Commons

It’s hard to keep track of the party switching in Nigerian politics. The BBC’s Mansur Abubakar and Chris Ewokor on one of the latest shifts, as Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso leave the African Democratic Congress for the Nigerai Democratic Congress. Samuel Omotere has more at Punch.

Ahmad Salkida in HumAngle:

From Sambisa to Zamfara, the Niger Delta creeks to the volatile South-East, Nigeria’s military has delivered real, hard-fought gains against diverse threats. However, weak governance continues to erode these gains. The state cannot hold ground it never governed properly. The result is a cycle where progress is made, then steadily undone.

Hauwa Shaffii Nuhu, also at HumAngle: “The Making of the Boko Haram Army.” This is a deep work of investigative journalism that merits a careful read.

Diadie Ba and Ndiaga Thiam for Reuters: “Senegal’s President Faye Says Ruling Party, Led by PM Sonko, Risks ‘Collapse’.”

Emmanuel Bruce for Reuters: “Farmers Go Unpaid as Ghana’s Indebted State Cocoa Buyer Faces Asset Seizure, Source Says.”

A state of emergency was declared in Chad’s Lac Province after two attacks there.

Horn of Africa

Simon Marks and Mohammed Alamin for Bloomberg: “Horn of Africa Tensions Flare as Sudan Adds Forces Near Ethiopia.”

An anonymous author at Geeska: “The Illusion of Choice in Ethiopia’s Coming Election.”

Rodney Muhumuza for the Associated Press:

Kenya’s political word of the moment is “goonism,” frequently uttered by national leaders to convey annoyance at the gangs that intimidate those whose political activities they oppose. Supporters of President William Ruto, who is seeking a second term in elections next year, use the phrase to describe the political violence that authorities will not tolerate. Opposition figures use it to condemn what they see as Ruto’s aggressive — and underhanded — campaign tactics.

Sarah Johnson and Mohamed Bulbul in the Guardian: “In an exclusive interview from prison, Sadia Moalim Ali, a 27-year-old rickshaw driver, tells of her treatment after being arrested for demonstrating against the government [in Somalia].”

Middle East and North Africa

Julie Chaudier, Juliet Ferguson, and Alice Facchini in OrientXXI on women’s cooperatives in Morocco, the argan oil industry, and who reaps the profits.

‘Femi Asu in the Africa Report: “Kola Karim’s Arkad signs $1bn deal to anchor Algeria’s gas export surge.”

A new suspension of a major civil society organization in Tunisia:

MSF:

Israel’s manufactured malnutrition crisis in Gaza, Palestine, had a devastating impact on pregnant and breastfeeding women, newborns, and infants under six months old during periods of intense hostilities and siege, such as mid-2025, according to an analysis of medical data released today by Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).

Natan Odenheimer, David Halbfinger and Fatima AbdulKarim in the New York Times: “With World Distracted by War, Extremist Settlers Intensify Attacks in West Bank.”

Omar Ashour for Middle East Eye: “Can Hezbollah Dominate the Lower Air Battlefield against Israel?”

In Foreign Affairs, H.A. Hellyer looks at the Arab Gulf states’ strategic considerations amid and beyond the Iran War:

As the conflict hardened into a war of attrition, Gulf states separated into three broad camps. Oman’s approach most clearly reflects restraint. Despite Iranian strikes on the port of Duqm, Muscat formally congratulated Iran’s new supreme leader, who took over after his predecessor was killed in U.S.-Israeli strikes, and issued a statement condemning attacks from all belligerents. The UAE, on the other hand, facing the highest volume of Iranian strikes of any Gulf state, appears to have concluded that its many efforts to reengage Tehran before the war were ultimately futile. It has banned most Iranian passport holders from entering or transiting its territory, signaled an openness to joining U.S. military efforts to secure the Strait of Hormuz, and has made clear its intention to deepen bilateral ties with the United States and Israel. Bahrain, which also normalized relations with Israel, has broadly aligned with the UAE’s more assertive posture. Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia have taken an approach that lies between those of Oman and the UAE.

Hellyer’s piece pairs well with this one, from International Crisis Group: “Türkiye Charts a Distinctive Course amid Middle East Turmoil.”

Reuters: “Saudi Arabia’s Quarterly Deficit Balloons to $33.5 Billion, Driven by Spending Surge.”

Manal Albarakati at Semafor: “Aramco’s Archival Footage Shows First Ever Saudi Oil Shipment.”