Last week’s links are available here.

Sahel and West Africa

Reuters’ Portia Crowe and Libby George: “As IMF Visits Senegal, More Investors View Default As Inevitable.”

Related, from Bloomberg’s Katarina Hoije: “Senegal’s Sonko Tones Down Stance on Debt, Sounds IMF Optimism.” Debate over how to respond to IMF demands for austerity was a key point of disagreement between Senegalese President Diomaye Faye and Sonko, who was sacked as prime minister in May and is now the leading opposition figure in the country.

Guinea’s central authorities suspended some 100 officials for not enforcing the ban on certain environmentally destructive machines used in artisanal gold mining.

Tensions lessen between Mauritania and Mali as the former’s Defense Minister Hanana Ould Sidi visits Bamako.

AFP: “Nigerian authorities have arrested at least eight people in recent weeks for spreading false information on social media, as officials threaten tougher penalties following a wave of misinformation linked to a recent school kidnapping.”

Sam Tobin for Reuters: “Nigeria’s Ex-Oil Minister Alison-Madueke Cleared of All Charges in UK Corruption Trial.”

HumAngle’s Mohammed Mafara and Aliyu Dahiru: “Nigerian Major General’s Death in Terrorist Captivity Highlights Worsening Insecurity.”

Niger’s international airport was attacked yesterday, for the second time in 2026.

Niger’s Hamani Diori Airport via Wikimedia Commons

Horn of Africa

The AP’s Sam Mednick with a grim story: “AP Exclusive: Doctors Without Borders Report Found Cases of Abuse and Exploitation by Staff in Chad.” The AP’s own reporting triggered the investigation, which uncovered what appears to be a widespread and organized system of abuse:

The international aid group Doctors Without Borders found a pattern of abuse and sexual exploitation by some local and foreign staff working in Chad along the Sudanese border, in some cases targeting underage girls or trading food or jobs for sex with refugees, according to a confidential internal memo obtained by The Associated Press. The Doctors Without Borders report — completed in July and first reported Saturday by The Associated Press — found 59 allegations of abuse and said 18 staff members were dismissed and barred from future employment.

3ayin Network on the war on bridges in Sudan.

Bloomberg’s Simon Marks and Mohammed Alamin: “Sudan Ditches Iran Weapons, Courting US Support for Ending War.”

Yohannes Woldemariam at Democracy in Africa: “An Election Without Peace: Ethiopia’s Chronic Legitimacy Crisis.”

Geeska: “Irro’s Israel Visit Puts Somaliland Ties in Spotlight.”

Mark Townsend and Mohamed Gabobe at the Guardian: “Killed Walking Home from School: Why Did Somali Children Become Targets of US Drone Strikes?”

Middle East and North Africa

Moroccan lawyers are on strike after negotiations with Justice Minister Abdellatif Ouahbi broke down.

FT: “Trump Adviser Pushes Power-Sharing Plan for Oil-Rich Libya.”

Al Jazeera: “Death Toll in Gaza Since ‘Ceasefire’ with Israel Goes Past 1,000.”

International Crisis Group: “Chokehold: Countering Israel’s Grip on the West Bank Economy.”

Ragip Soylu for Middle East Eye: “Turkey Emerges Unscathed from the Iran War.”

Amnesty International: “Lebanon: Israel Radically Expands Use of Unlawful Mass ‘Evacuation’ Orders and Commits War Crime of Unlawful Transfer.”

FT: “ConocoPhillips Set to Sign Deal with Syria to Revive Gas Production.”

An Equator editorial:

Unlike at Suez, where the feebleness of old Europe was brusquely corrected by the rising American hegemon, Hormuz erupts in a landscape where the West’s moral and material “soft power” has been incinerated in the ruins of Israel’s genocide in Gaza, and undermined by the spectacle of blatant white supremacism and risible incompetence in Washington. The emotional and psychological consequences of this collapse of post-historical illusion are profound. The war on Iran, designed to satisfy the maximalist fantasies of an Israeli partner and collapse the Islamic Republic, has achieved neither. Instead, the survival of the Iranian state against the full spectrum of US coercion has clarified the outlines of a post-American world.

Semafor’s Manal Albarakati: “Oman Property Fends off Iran War Ripples.”

Reuters’ Ahmad Ghaddar: “UAE’s Post‑OPEC Expansion Push to Lift Oil Output Above 5 Million bpd Next Year, IEA Says.”

A closing note: