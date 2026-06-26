Last week’s links are available here.

Sahel and West Africa

At Jeune Afrique, Justine Spiegel covers Mauritania’s release of nine prisoners who say they have repented of jihadism. One is fairly infamous: Khadim Ould Semane, who led a relatively short-lived and amateurish, but still disruptive and deadly, cell for a time in the late 2000s.

Ken Opalo has a thoughtful piece that asks: “What would it take to pacify the Sahel? And how can African militaries respond to the evolving technological and organizational landscape of the region’s battlefields?” I agree with him that “As long as there is conflict in the Sahel, we should expect that governments and politics in the region will be militarized.” But I disagree that the path forward should prioritize “the establishment of regional arms industries, defense research institutions, and general modernization of security policy.” I do not think Sahelian insecurity is fundamentally a technical problem requiring more sophisticated weaponry and better military strategy; I think the insecurity is fundamentally a political problem about the kind of states that will exist and about the relationship between citizens and rulers. I also don’t see Ukraine as offering the kinds of lessons that Opalo does - to me, the differences between the Ukraine War and the Sahel’s insurgencies stand out much more than the similarities or potential applications. When I discussed Opalo’s post with a reader, Greg Talcott, he also hesitated over the Ukraine comparison - I quote here from our exchange with his permission:

Ukraine is a developed, modern state with an extensive industrial base. Its workers and soldiery are well educated. It is defending against a conventional military that is using brute force mass attacks (of unenthusiastic convicts, North Koreans, and any number of Africans falsely lured to Russia) as cannon fodder, making them easy targets. It is also getting substantial support from Europe (though diminished assistance from the US). The Sahelian states are against non-traditional forces, operating in smaller units, that avoid direct contact and are highly mobile. The fact that drones are being used does not make this a highly technological conflict. An important feature of these conflicts is that in a significant part they are chiliastic. They follow a different logic than, say, the Russian land grab attempt. There needs to be a competing vision as well as the promise of a better material future.

Julia Guggenheim, Damien Koffi and M'ma Camara for France24: “Tensions Rise at Ivory Coast-Burkina Faso Border.”

Feyi Fawehinmi at 1914 Reader:

The Financial Times have done another big piece on Aliko Dangote, in which he is given almost free rein to make all sorts of claims about what he is doing and plans to do. What is always missing is what he has actually done. But we will come to that. […] The Rockefeller comparison is useful only if we take it seriously. And taken seriously, it poses a simple question to anyone who draws it: after nearly three decades of Dangote Cement, where are the Cullinans, the Blausteins, the Bedfords, the Frasches? Where is the talent that cut its teeth inside Dangote Cement and carried that capability out into the wider economy? Where is the Dangote Mafia? Where are the bright young engineers, trained at Dangote Cement, who have gone on to found the cement-adjacent Nigerian firms - in refractories, admixtures, aggregates technology, cement chemicals, quarry systems, kiln services, plant automation, waste-heat recovery?

Ope Adetayo in the AP: “Nigeria’s Senate Passes Bill to Allow Creation of State Police to Tackle Insecurity.” Establishing state police is a sensible move - but I am doubtful that state police will be able to meaningfully bend the curve of insecurity. Cutting through the complex intersection of profits, grievances, poor infrastructure, politics and more will all require more than just different and larger security forces.

At DW, Abiodun Jamiu has a video report on “women-only transport in northern Nigeria.”

Horn of Africa

The United Nations and powerful governments are issuing warnings over the Rapid Support Forces’ looming takeover of El Obeid, but critics say the warnings lack teeth:

Reuters’ Eltayeb Siddig on an issue we have covered some before here: “Sudan’s Army Takes in Darfur Paramilitary Defectors, Stirring Anger.”

Khalid Abdelaziz and Nafisa Eltahir for Reuters: “New Sudanese Notes Circulate in RSF Areas, Deepening De Facto Split.”

The BBC’s Kaleb Moges: “Ethiopia PM’s Party Wins Landslide as Fears Grow of New Conflict.”

Human Rights Watch:

Regional authorities in Ethiopia’s Tigray region should withdraw a proclamation that purports to grant them sweeping powers to compel military service and punish dissent, Human Rights Watch said today. Tigray’s main political party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), issued the proclamation in early June 2026 after driving out regional leaders appointed by the federal government and initiating an intensive conscription drive that bears similarities to Eritrea’s abusive national service system.

Jonas Loesel in Politico: “EU Targets Somalia in its Anti-Migration Push.”

Middle East and North Africa

Time zones are a political issue in the run-up to Morocco’s September legislative elections:

Oliver Holmes in the Guardian: “Israel Continues to Commit Genocide by Targeting Children in Gaza, UN Inquiry Finds.”

Wendy Pearlman in Public Books on visiting Syria after years of collecting (in two fantastic books) testimonies and accounts from Syrians affected by conflict and displacement:

I became glued to a trickle and then a stream of videos of Syrians returning to the country after long absences, each recounted with a precision hinting at a lifetime’s worth of sorrow and redemption: “Today I return to Syria after thirteen years, one month, and twenty days of exile,” “Today I kiss my mother’s hand for the first time in eleven years, eight months, and four days,” “Today I lay flowers on the grave of my cousin after being prevented from doing so for nine years, three months, and fifteen days” … Should I go, too? After years of imagining Syria via others’ words, I felt a need to encounter it with all five senses. But I was scared. This was partly due to the country’s still-tenuous security situation. But it was also because Syria had taken on such mythic proportions in my mind that I could not fathom setting foot on its actual soil. Visiting was not simply a matter of buying a plane ticket and arranging logistics. It meant transforming Syria from the depository of all that I had absorbed of others’ experiences into a real society that existed in real time and space, on its own terms.

M. Lynx Qualey in Publishing Perspectives: “The Surprise Blossoming of Omani Literature.”

Raja Abdulrahim and Falih Hassan in the New York Times: “Iraq’s New leader Faces Resistance Trying to Bring Militias Under State Control.”

Colin Vanderburg in n+1:

For a man and a movement almost wholly constituted by lies, the signing on June 17 of a Memorandum of Understanding between the US and Iran has been a juncture of sudden, Pauline truth. Unless they were lifted, the sanctions the US had imposed on Iran would “never let them rebuild,” Trump remarked to reporters at the G7 conference last Wednesday. “There would be poverty. Then 91 million people would starve.” Not since then–Secretary of State Madeleine Albright affirmed in 1996 that the death by starvation of half a million Iraqi children under US sanctions was “worth it” has a senior official acknowledged the barbarity of US policy with such frankness. Trump also spoke other, less benignly humane truths. “It’s not our money, it’s their money,” he noted, of the tens of billions in Iranian assets frozen by the US; there was no choice but to “give it back.” After all, if the US didn’t do so, “nobody would ever invest in the dollar again.” But the most plainspoken moment of clarity came from our former-lawyer vice president, at a press conference the following day: “You can’t just kill your way out of solving every single national security problem that you have.” JD Vance was scolding the Israelis, but his icepick eyes may as well have been squinting into a mirror.

Patrick Wintour in the Guardian: “Secret Correspondence Claims Suggest Tensions at Top of Iranian Government.”

Amwaj: “Iran’s Post-War Pivot to ‘Economy First’ Stirs Hardline Backlash.”