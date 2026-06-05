You can find last week’s links here.

Sahel and West Africa

The AP’s Mark Banchereau:

Senegal‘s ousted Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko said his ruling majority party will not participate in the new government after months of tensions with President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, threatening political deadlock in a country already buckling under record debt.

Matteo Maillard, Fatoumata Diallo, and Diawo Barry at Jeune Afrique: “How the Port of Conakry Became the Port of Entry for Russian Weapons for Mali.”

In Le Monde, Nicolas Durcier reports on Türkiye’s “discreet but strategic presence in Mali.”

Benin’s new President Romuald Wadagni visited Burkina Faso:

Libby George for Reuters: “Ghana Says Africa Debt Is ‘Mispriced’ and Targets Investment-Grade Rating.”

Aliyu Dahiru at HumAngle: “Still, There Is Nothing Where Satiru Was (1906-2026).” An excerpt:

What grew at Satiru, on the frontier of four fiefdoms – Danchadi, Dange, Shuni, and Bodinga – was something the caliphate’s administration regarded as an irritant and then, gradually, as something worse. The community refused to pay taxes. It refused to provide unpaid labour. It attracted, in growing numbers, fugitive slaves fleeing from the plantations and estates of the aristocracy. This last detail matters enormously. By 1906, British Resident Burdon would report that the adherents of the Satiru cause were “nearly all run away slaves.” Local tradition in Satiru itself held, as recorded by A.S. Mohammad in his foundational social history of the revolt, that “the leaders of Satiru abolished slavery and as a consequence… slaves flocked to them. The freedom of these fugitives was effectively and strenuously guarded.”

Okeri Ngutjinazo for DW: “Nigeria: Religious Divides Worsen Conflict During Drought.”

At the Bellwether, Afolabi Adekaiyaoja has a deep essay about what it means to cover Nigerian politics. I don’t think a summary would do it justice - the piece has multiple levels to it. Just read it!

Horn of Africa

Mat Nashed at Truthout: “In Sudan, Perpetrators of War Crimes Are Rewarded While Civilians Languish.” See a related post of mine here.

Sudan Tribune: “RSF’s Abdelrahim Daglo Blames Islamists for Collapse of Manama Talks, Reveals El Fasher Deal.” See some background here.

Martin Kuebler and Shewangizaw Wegayehu for DW: “Ethiopia Goes Electric Following Gas Car Ban.”

At Geeska, Faisal Ali reports on the recent political clashes in Mogadishu:

There is a peculiar tendency in a city that lives on the edge; the existential and the mundane collide almost daily. Vendors still need to sell their products; bajaj drivers still need to ferry residents across the city, and the old men who keep the cafés occupied still need to take their seats and put the world to rights. They were all waiting for the moment when it would eventually snap, and it came at around 4pm on Thursday, when months of careful government messaging suddenly fell apart and armed clashes broke out between forces loyal to former prime minister Khaire and government security forces. A journalist I know who lives nearby had just returned from moving his family to a safer neighbourhood in anticipation of the clashes when, suddenly, the boom of artillery and the sound of gunfire engulfed his neighbourhood. For the hours that followed he sat within the walls of his small villa, listening as months of pent-up tension was released full force on his street, trapping him inside. The government’s security forces quickly flooded into the area, setting up a series of checkpoints and cordoning off nearby roads. Khaire, who said he was hosting a delegation sent by the president and a group of clan elders—including one of the most senior Hawiye leaders—to mediate the dispute, blamed the government for launching the initial attack. Much later, the government made a counter-accusation, blaming Khaire. But whoever started it, the incident unleashed an inferno that gripped Mogadishu.

Bright Simons at African Arguments: “The Untold Story of the Battle of Adowa: How Anti-Imperialism Can Be Rebuilt from the Ground Up.”

Middle East and North Africa

Algeria Press Service: “Niger’s Petroleum Minister Hails Unprecedented, Strategic Cooperation with Algeria.”

Reuters: “Libyans Block Off UN Refugee Office in Protest against Migrants.”

Lydia Polgreen in the New York Times:

What struck me, over the course of a week in Lebanon in mid-May, is how united so many Lebanese seem in their exhaustion. Whatever their creed, they can no longer stomach being in the cross hairs of foreign powers. Instead, there appeared to be a tentative consensus emerging, even among those most likely to blame Hezbollah for the country’s woes, that the people of Lebanon must find a way to share political and economic power. It was a hope, muted and precarious, that in place of absurdity and surrealism could come clarity and realism.

The AP’s Sam Mednick: “‘To Call It a Ceasefire Is a Joke’: Israeli Soldiers Share Rare Accounts from Gaza with AP.”

Middle East Eye based on reporting from Haaretz: “Israel Seeks to Recruit Ultranationalists for Police Unit at Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Alper Yağcı at his Substack: “Deposing the Main Opposition Leadership in Turkey Does Not Signal an Early Election - Quite the Contrary.”

At Hidden Cities, Frederick Deknatel interviews Dalia Ghanem on economic fragility and resilience - and the sensitivities surrounding those issues - in the Gulf.

Related, from Timour Azhari, Federico Maccioni, and Yousef Saba at Reuters: “Resilient Saudi Economy Proves a Draw for Wartime Gulf Business.”

Human Rights Watch: “Bahrain: Migrant Workers, Harmed by Conflict, Get No Aid.”

Mohammad Ali Kadivar at the Middle East Research and Information Project: “Rethinking Political Change in Iran from Protest to War.” An excerpt:

The lesson is that achievements short of regime collapse can be both radical and consequential. In the case of Iran, political change might be more achievable through the gradual expansion of social capacity. When strategies based on immediate escalation—foreign wars chief among them—are likely to provoke repression, de-escalation as a way of preserving and extending the resources of collective action becomes an essential component of any viable approach. Here, de-escalation is not demobilization but advancing measured demands, maintaining nonviolent discipline and relying on persuasion instead of coercion. Sectoral activists have adopted this approach: pressing for consequential demands—freedom of speech, free internet, freedom of assembly in universities and public spaces—without escalating into direct confrontation with the state. Instead of demanding the regime’s immediate collapse, these movements chip away at the conditions that make authoritarianism sustainable.

Reuters’ Samia Nakhoul: “War May End in Interim Deal That Leaves Iran Battered but Unbowed.”