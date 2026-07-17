Last week’s links are here.

General

Professor John Esposito of Georgetown University, a pioneer in explaining and humanizing Islam for English-speaking audiences, died this week at 86. You can read a beautiful tribute to him from Professor Emad Shahin, another scholar I deeply respect, here.

Sahel and West Africa

Hannah Armstrong and John McIntire argue in Foreign Affairs - persuasively - that the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund bear some responsibility for Senegal’s debt crisis, because lenders should have been aware of growing anomalies in authorities’ reporting under the previous administration:

At best, the IMF failed to carry out the supervision that is essential to its role. At worst, it was pressured to ramp up lending to try to help [President Macky] Sall [in office from 2012-2024] stay in power. There is some evidence for the latter in the highly anomalous way that the IMF’s reporting acknowledged and rationalized overfinancing, tarting it up as “precautionary liquidity buffers.” Western partners, and France in particular, certainly had reasons for preferring Sall over Faye and Sonko. Sall was a solid Western ally, whereas Faye and Sonko were campaigning on a sovereigntist platform and threatening to leave the French-backed regional currency. At a time when France was rapidly losing African allies to Russia, keeping Senegal close would have been a strong priority.

Armstrong and McIntire conclude that “Washington should push the IMF and the World Bank to take a significant haircut” of “approximately $2 billion.” I agree.

See also:

Kerim Karakaya and Jorgelina Do Rosario in Bloomberg: “Senegal Bondholders Start Grouping as Nation Seeks Advisor.”

Babacar Dione at AP: “Senegal Judges Reject Constitutional Change That Would Reduce Presidential Powers.”

In Mauritania, police removed two parliamentary deputies from the building in the latest phase of a legal and political battle dating to a Facebook livestream by one of the deputies, Maryam bint al-Sheikh, in April. See some background here on the intersection of presidential power, anti-racist activism, and more.

ChiAmaka Dike at her Substack has what is, I will warn you, a painful read. She compares the death of Chimamanda Adichie’s young son and the disappearance of journalist Pelumi Onifade to draw out broader conclusions about life and death in Nigeria:

The details of these two deaths are different. One child died in one of Lagos’s best-known private hospitals. The other disappeared after covering one of the biggest protests in Nigeria’s recent history. Yet both families found themselves asking institutions for the same thing: a truthful account of how someone they loved died. The same indifference operates on both sides of death: the state does not come for you when you are dying and does not account for you when you are dead.

Related: Pelumi Salako in the Guardian on Onifade’s mother and her campaign to recover her son’s body.

Horn of Africa

Reuters’ Alexander Dziadosz, Reade Levinson and David Lewis are out with a major piece of investigative journalism about logistics support to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, one of two main armed contenders in Sudan’s war. Here’s the opening:

Companies owned by a longtime U.S. government and military contractor have been operating several airplanes linking regional supply routes to the stronghold of a paramilitary force accused of genocide in Sudan, a Reuters investigation has found. To the outside world, Steven Shaulis, a 63-year-old U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, is the head of the Singapore-based CADG, formerly known as Central Asia Development Group, a global firm that has held U.S. and United Nations contracts for over 20 years. Shaulis’ companies have earned at least $419 million from American taxpayers through military and foreign-aid projects, government records show.

Related: a new report from the United Nations’ Office of the High Commission for Human Rights discusses the war economy in Sudan. An excerpt:

Beyond external military support and transfers of weapons and related supplies, which continue to play a significant role in sustaining the conflict, parties to the conflict have also relied on revenues generated in Sudan. These include revenues linked to gold, livestock and other agricultural commodities, through their extraction, movement and export, as well as formal and informal payments imposed along trade routes, making these commodities part of Sudan’s war economy. In this context, serious human rights concerns arise not only from the ways in which parties to the conflict generate and control revenues, but also from the ways in which economic actors and commodity value chains may interact with, benefit from, or be exposed to conflict-related human rights impacts.

The BBC’s Akisa Wandera: “Sudan’s Paramilitary RSF Chief Sentenced to Death over War Crimes.” Seems symbolic if not performative.

Mehret Berehe and Hilary Matfess in the New Humanitarian: “As War Fears Grow in Ethiopia, Women Soldiers Recount the Sexual Violence They Experienced.”

Mebratu Kelecha at Africa Is a Country: “Ethiopia’s Debt Problem.”

Nasra Mohamed at Geeska: “Somaliland’s Search for Gold, Mining and Geopolitics.”

William Waldorf at Defense Priorities: “Exiting Somalia’s War: End U.S. Operations.”

Laetitia Bader for Human Rights Watch: “A New Generation of Eritreans Enters Indefinite Service.”

AFP: “Kenya’s Shadow Army: How Cheap Thugs Became a Political Necessity.” DW’s Kathy Short has more.

Ken Opalo at his Substack: “Why Is It So Difficult (and Crazy Expensive) to Fly within Africa?” One key section of the piece compares Kenya Airways and Ethiopian Airlines.

Middle East and North Africa

Kathya Berrada for Al Jazeera: “France’s Morocco Reset: What French PM Lecornu’s Visit to Rabat Signals.”

Patty Neiberg in Task & Purpose: “US Plans to Create ‘Drone Academy’ in Morocco Amid Strategic Shift.” See U.S. Africa Command’s press release here.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is visiting Germany, focusing on strengthening economic cooperation.

Romy van Baarsen at the New Humanitarian: “EU Expands Libya Cooperation Despite Repeated Warnings over Violence at Sea.”

Tala Halawa at The Key: “Walid Daqqa Is Still Here.”

Chloe Hadjimatheou, Sarah Dadouch, and Gary Marshall in the Observer with an important investigative report on Syria’s ex-First Lady Asma al-Assad. One passage:

The Observer has also learned that Asma and her husband have residency in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the couple have been travelling to and from Dubai. Her last visit there is thought to have been as recent as last month, staying at the Waldorf Astoria hotel… However, as a British citizen, Asma remains under the ICC’s jurisdiction and could be indicted. A warrant could also be issued in the UK for her arrest. Luis Moreno-Ocampo, the former ICC chief prosecutor, said: “She’s British – it’s an opportunity, because she’s from a member country that’s signed the treaty.”

A much younger Bashar and Asma al-Assad in Moscow via Wikimedia Commons

Seung Min Kim and Qassim Abdul-Zahra for the AP: “Trump Touts ‘Tremendous Chemistry’ with New Iraqi Prime Minister al-Zaidi during White House Visit.” It seems Trump sees al-Zaidi as “his guy,” so to speak:

Ali al-Zaidi emerged as a consensus candidate in Iraq after months of deadlock over the premiership following last year’s parliamentary elections. Trump endorsed al-Zaidi for the job after he threatened to cut off U.S. support for Iraq if another candidate became the country’s next prime minister.

Amwaj has more on the on the visit: “Iraq’s Zaidi Courts US Investment amid Resistance from Iran-Backed Factions.”

Reuters: “Houthi Leader Threatens Saudi Oil Facilities If Riyadh Escalates in Yemen.”