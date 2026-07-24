Last week’s links are available here.

Sahel and West Africa

Was it only a matter of time? John Hudson and Rachel Chason at the Washington Post: “Trump Administration Weighing Military Options in Mali, Officials Say.”

Meanwhile, some elements of the military situation in Mali:

July 18: Jihadists summarily executed captured Malian soldiers in the Gao Region of northern Mali, recalling one of the grimmest episodes of the early days of the 2012 rebellion in the north.

July 19: Jihadists attacked a military convoy returning from Anéfis to Gao, killing some fifty soldiers. Anéfis was fiercely contested during the joint jihadist-rebel attacks that began on July 4; the Malian military with Wagner Group/Africa Corps support held the town, but jihadists have a serious mobility advantage as illustrated by this attack.

July 23: Meanwhile, another convoy proceeded from Togo to Burkina Faso to Mali, as the Africa Corps supervised the delivery of new military equipment.

The Port of Lomé via Wikimedia Commons

RFI: “ECOWAS Appoints Senegal’s Birame Diop to Drive Regional Reforms.” From the article: “Diop's first tasks will include helping implement reforms within Ecowas and mobilising support for the regional bloc's standby force.”

Reuters: “Senegal’s Faye Backs Ex-President Sall’s Bid for UN Top Job, Ministry Says.”

The Africa Report’s Alain Aka: “Pastors in Politics: How Evangelicals Are Crossing the Line in Côte d’Ivoire.”

The BBC’s Thomas Naadi: “Shock and Anger After Top Ghanaian Politician Sentenced to 20 Years for Illegal Mining.”

Sada Malumfashi for Africa Is a Country: “No President Will Save Nigeria.”

Tobi Lawson at the 1914 Reader:

Nigeria’s regulatory environment defaults to extraction…government regulators find wherever new value or a new market is being created, and attach a legal right to extract rent from it, usually through a permit or a ban. […] Lagos State’s recent attempt to manage plastic pollution illustrates this point. The state banned single-use plastic bags, and for a few weeks, stores stopped giving them out and told shoppers to bring their own. Formal grocery stores complied, since government sanctions carry real weight for a business with a fixed address and a license to lose. The informal market, which is enormous in Lagos, ignored the ban, and there was never a real way to enforce it there. The policy is a predictable and ongoing failure, as the streets of Lagos are no cleaner than before. But the state never lifted its sanctions on the stores that had complied; rather, the ban evolved into a form of penalty on plastic bags. Grocery stores responded by selling the bags to shoppers outright. The city is still as polluted as ever, and shoppers now pay a tax on plastic bags that funds nothing but another channel for extraction.

Afolabi Adekaiyaoja at the Bellwether: “Femi Gbajabiamila is the latest and most definitive proof that Nigeria’s political elite is beyond contest.”

Horn of Africa

Ezzat Khairi at African Arguments: “Sudan’s Peace Process Is Negotiating a War That No Longer Exists.”

Neither leader [i.e., Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo or Hemedti] fully embodies the coalition fighting in his name. Their camps contain armed movements, tribal formations, ideological brigades, local defence groups and commanders with their own constituencies and expectations of the postwar order. Battlefield coordination is not political unity, and a leader who can direct an offensive may still be unable to impose the sacrifices required by peace.

Maëlle Duhamel for Le Monde: “‘The Country Is Underrated’: Tourists Flock to Ethiopia Despite Ongoing Security Concerns.”

Basillioh Rukanga and Priyanka Sippy for the BBC: “Why WhatsApp Usernames Could Upset Somalia’s Anti-Terror Fight.”

Bloomberg’s David Herbling: “Kenya Court Rules Ruto’s Proposed Debt-Audit Panel Is Unlawful.”

Middle East and North Africa

At OrientXXI, Omar Kabbadj profiles Fouzi Lekjaa, president of the Moroccan Football Association.

Ahmed Eljechtimi for Reuters: “Morocco-Germany $30 billion Power Cable Stalled by Governance Disagreements, Sources Say.”

Boyd van Dijk in International Organization: “Norm Making from the Margins: Armed Groups, the Algerian War, and South–South Legal Politics.”

Al Jazeera: “Turkiye and Libya’s Haftar Are Boosting Military Ties. Is Egypt Worried?”

David Kirkpatrick of the New Yorker published a piece about the Biden administration’s approach to Gaza and Iran. The piece has attracted a great deal of criticism. Here is the start of one excellent thread from Al Jazeera’s Laila al-Arian:

David Klion also makes a good case that the article - subtly or inadvertently - damns the people it (might be?) meant to whitewash.

Yossi Mekelberg for Chatham House: “Israel’s General Election Will Be Like No Other Before.”

Mina Khanlarzadeh at her Substack: “The Question of Resistance Within Iran’s State.”

International Crisis Group’s Yasmine Farouk: “Can a New Initiative Help the Gulf Region Escape the U.S.-Israel-Iran Trap?”

Wael Mahdi at Semafor: “Saudi Men Are Drowning in Debt.”