Last week’s links can be found here.

Sahel and West Africa

Senegal’s President Diomaye Faye visited Mali on July 29, in his first stop after taking the rotating chairmanship of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). Jeune Afrique’s Fatoumata Diallo looks at a visit with both bilateral and regional implications, especially on security and an easing of diplomatic tensions following the break between ECOWAS and the military-ruled states of the central Sahel in 2025.

AFP: “In Exile, Burkinabes Try to Escape Junta’s Reach.”

RFI interviewed Kiari Liman-Tinguiri, a former ambassador from Niger, on the military government’s record three years into its rule. One excerpt:

Growth reached between 9 percent and 10 percent in 2024 and was estimated at around 7 percent in 2025, Liman-Tinguiri said. Much of that expansion has come from oil, which accounts for approximately 9 percent of gross domestic product, while agriculture is the second-largest contributor. However, he said the growth could not be credited entirely to the military authorities. The Niger–Benin oil pipeline and related investments had already been negotiated and were close to becoming operational when the coup took place.

The AP’s Mark Mengonfia and Mark Banchereau: “Liberian Authorities Burn $336 Million in Cocaine as Senior police Officials Are Implicated.”

Hannah Uguru for The Continent: “Inside Togo’s System of Torture.”

Semafor’s Alexander Onukwue: “S&P Global to Acquire Nigerian Ratings Agency.”

Reuters’ Camillus Eboh:

Nigeria’s finance minister said on Thursday that savings from the removal of fuel subsidies and ​foreign-exchange market reforms had largely been absorbed by higher ‌debt-servicing costs and increased government spending, as officials sought to defend reforms blamed for worsening living conditions. President Bola Tinubu’s 2023 reforms won backing ​from investors and international lenders, but drove up living ​costs for millions of Nigerians, raising scrutiny of how ⁠the resulting savings have been used.

Saheed Amusa at The Conversation: “Nigeria’s Federal Police Force Has Failed, but What Does History Say about Local Forces?”

Horn of Africa

Mohamed Zakaria Khamis at Al Jazeera: “Inside the Secret Battle to Document RSF Abuses in Sudan.”

Solomon Ekanem at Business Insider: “Ethiopia’s $12.5 billion Airport Has Become the Latest Investment Battleground between the U.S. and China in Africa.”

Geeska: “Somalia’s Opposition Calls for Transitional Council to End Political Crisis.”

Middle East and North Africa

Fathel, here on Substack, has a long, rich, and heartbreaking review of Ali Abdullatif Ahmida’s Genocide in Libya: Shar, A Hidden Colonial History.

UN News: “UN Warns West Bank Settler Violence Hits ‘All-Time High’ as Calls Grow to End Occupation.”

The West Bank via Wikimedia Commons

At OrientXXI, Thomas Abgrall and Abdelmajed al-Karh look at what they call the imperfect but meaningful advance of transitional justice in Syria.

At Substack, Yasser Elsheshtawy reflects on his father’s career in Riyadh, and on what it means to rediscover a city:

Cities endure because of the people who inhabit them and the memories they leave behind. My father often reminded me that architecture is never simply about buildings; it is a setting for life, a framework within which ordinary stories unfold. Perhaps that is what I have been searching for across these three journeys — not the Riyadh of monumental projects or spectacular skylines, but the quieter city that exists within memory, friendship, generosity, and everyday encounters. It is that Riyadh, above all, that continues to accompany me, and that I hope this short video, together with my chapter in Arab Modernism(s): Cities, History and Culture, succeeds in capturing.

Amwaj: “Joint Saudi-US Strikes on Iraq Cloud PM Zaidi’s Visit to Riyadh.”

Human Rights Watch: “Saudi Arabia: New Executions of Ethiopian Migrants.”

Al Jazeera’s Shola Lawal: “Why Is Saudi Arabia Forming a Coalition to Protect the Red Sea?”