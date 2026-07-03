Last week’s links are here.

General

A new book: Routledge Handbook of African Borderlands, edited by Olivier Walther, Inocent Moyo, and Isabella Soi.

Sahel and West Africa

Muftah Magazine has released a new issue titled “America.” I contributed a piece: “Mali and Syria: Similarities, Differences, and the War on Terror.”

The BBC’s Wycliffe Muia: “Senegalese MPs Move to Clip Presidential Powers as Tensions Mount.”

Bloomberg’s Moses Dzawu: “Senegal Bonds Rise After Government Plans to Curb Budget Deficit.”

Deadly and destructive flooding affected various parts of West Africa this week, including Cote d’Ivoire.

According to Aïr Info, some prisons in Niger are operating at three to four times their intended capacity.

The prison at Koutoukalé, Niger via Wikimedia Commons

At The Key, Kovie Biakolo on “Why the Giant of Africa Loves Israel.” An excerpt:

So the conditions for Nigeria’s ambivalence were arguably set long before Gaza’s horrors became a daily feed. What most Nigerians hold today is less a coherent political position than a residue. Religious affinity has blended with elite political instincts, both floating free of any firm conviction. The national gaze has simply turned too far inward for the wider world to register. But to stop there is to give too much credit to the distant past and miss what’s happened more recently: two consecutive Muslim-led presidencies in a country that has tacitly alternated the office between its two dominant faiths since the return to democracy in 1999 – and the insecurity bred by Boko Haram and other Islamist militant groups.

Reuters: “Nigeria’s Unreported Spending Equals 2% of GDP, IMF Official Says.” From the article: “These unreported expenditures are linked ⁠in part to large government projects carried out off-budget.”

Ruth Olurounbi and Emele Onu at Bloomberg: “Nigeria’s Reforms Revered by Markets Become Political Problem for Tinubu.”

Horn of Africa

Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Jamjoom hosts a roundtable on the question: “Can Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces Take Control of el-Obeid?”

The Africa Report’s Julian Pecquet: “From Libya to Ethiopia, Trump Sides with Sudan’s Genocidal RSF.”

Marthe van der Wolf for Al Jazeera:

China has waived loans worth $50m that it had given to Sudan, the two countries said over the weekend… The waiver – while representing a minor amount – is “not insignificant”, said Daniel Large, a Sudan analyst and associate professor at Central European University. “It’s a notable symbolic gesture of Beijing’s public political solidarity with Sudan’s government,” he said.

Colleen Goko for Reuters: “Ethiopia Reaches Preliminary Deal with Bondholders on $1 Billion Debt Overhaul.”

Faisal Ali, David Lewis, and Giulia Paravicini for Reuters: “Somalia Peacekeeping Mission at Risk as US Blocks UN Support, Sources Say.”

Middle East and North Africa

Algeria held legislative elections on July 2, with turnout at around 21%.

At Histoire coloniale et postcoloniale, Alain Ruscio looks at the hundredth anniversary of the Grand Mosque of Paris. The inauguration of the mosque was attended by prominent figures such as Morocco’s Sultan Moulay Youssef (ruled 1912-1927). Yet the mosque was also an object of controversy, decried by French Communists and North African nationalists as a symbol of French imperialism, and condemned by French conservatives as an affront to French identity. On a personal note, your humble blogger actually prayed jumaa there on June 12 of this year.

Human Rights Watch: “Libya: Anti-Migrant Rhetoric Fuels Abuses.”

Yasser Elsheshtawy on Beirut.

Barry Malone’s Proximities podcast: “I spoke to British-Palestinian commentator and political economist Kieran Andrieu about the occupied West Bank. But we came at it from an unusual angle that you don’t see covered much in the mainstream media – archaeology.”

The BBC’s David Gritten: “Syria’s President Names Final 70 Lawmakers to New Post-Assad Parliament.”

Alex MacDonald at Middle East Eye: “Iraq Arrests 47 Officials in Anti-Corruption Crackdown.”

Reuters:

An Iranian military commander warned the United States and Israel on Thursday against any attack ​on Iran as it prepares for the ‌state funeral of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in airstrikes on the first day of the war. “We warn the ​enemies of Iran, especially the U.S. and ​the Zionist regime (Israel), to avoid any miscalculation and ⁠to think about the harsh retaliation our armed ​forces would make to any threat and aggression against ​our country,” Ali Abdollahi, commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said in a statement carried by state media.

Amwaj: “Raisi’s Legacy Emerges as Proxy for Debate over Direction of Iran.”

Matthew Martin at Semafor: “Gulf Sovereign Funds on Track for Record Year.”