Last week’s links can be found here.

General

I have a new piece out in World Politics Review, titled “Islamists Worldwide Struggle to Find Their Footing Amid Repression and Movement Fatigue.” One section:

Across the world, Islamists have not figured out how to keep their brand and their values intact upon collision with the actual workings of states. Even when in opposition, Morocco’s PJD and other Islamist parties have shied away from detailing how their broad vision would respond to specific local political challenges, often resorting instead to generic assertions of piety, conservatism and nationalism—as does the PJD’s 2025 party treatise. The intellectual challenge relates to the final struggle, which is the competition over who speaks for Islam. One strength of figures such as al-Banna and Maududi was that they were not sheikhs or men of letters, but rather organizers, public thinkers and politicians. Later generations of Islamist leaders were also often from what we might call the “laity” of Muslims: Morsi was an engineer; Benkirane, a physics teacher and private school administrator. Islamism emerged, and for a time thrived, in a context where the religious specialists of Islam, known as the ulama, were often dismissed, including by many Muslims, as backward. But over the past 50 years, the ulama have seen a resurgence of various stripes, with many scholar-led movements within the Muslim world, including Salafism and the neo-traditionalist school. Meanwhile, many states have invested in projects of “official Islam,” building institutions and sponsoring sheikhs who define national Muslim identities and encourage loyalty to rulers. In this marketplace of religious ideas, religiously minded Muslims have options to choose from beyond Islamists.

Sahel and West Africa

In military-ruled Guinea, an activist named Bella Bah was disappeared after posting online about repression. Conakry’s Grand Imam calls for “pardon” for the activist. DW provides context on disappearances in Guinea.

Business Insider’s Adekunle Agbetiloye: “Canadian Mining Giant Spends $200 Million to Acquire Major Senegal Gold Project as West Africa’s Mining Race Heats Up.”

RFI’s Moussa Oumar Barry on the return of dozens of Mauritanians to their country after being arrested in Mali on suspicions of “terrorism.”

Bruce Whitehouse in the Journal of Contemporary African Studies: “Sovereigntism and the Emerging Politics of Eternity in Mali.”

Jeune Afrique covers the diplomatic rapprochement between Mali and Algeria.

ChiAmaka Dike at the Bellwether: “As Nigeria heads towards a presidential election, what happens to federal spending in the months before they vote, and can voters truly see the fuller picture?”

Oladimeji Ramon in the Africa Report: “Nigeria 2027: Bishops Clash Tests Tinubu’s Muslim-Muslim Ticket.”

Reuters: “Chad Anti-Corruption Inspectors Detained, Assaulted at State Oil Firm, Authority Says.”

Horn of Africa

Magdi El-Gizouli has published part two of a wave-making essay on Sudan in Equator. An excerpt:

The five-year interregnum between revolution and war was agony for revolutionaries like Taha and Gheima. They watched in dismay as former bankers, development bureaucrats, human rights lawyers and political analysts of a cosmopolitan vintage descended on their country to govern in their name. A phalanx of Ahmed Chalabis and a German UN diplomat who spoke Arabic with a Syrian accent were entrusted with managing – or, as he preferred to say, “facilitating” – a “transition” to democracy. The technocratic finance minister – a former World Bank economist and employee of the Dubai Economic Council – prescribed another bitter dose of IMF medications, detailing a plan to phase out consumer subsidies and replace them with direct cash transfers, and to divorce Bank of Sudan policies from non-monetary imperatives. He and his equally technocratic prime minister – a former employee of Deloitte and Touche, with stints in too many international organisations to list – handed over the chairmanship of their “Economic Emergency Committee” to Hemedti. The irony was so blatant that it had the structure of a joke.

Mohamed Zakaria Khamis at Al Jazeera: “Has the Army Turned the Page on Control of Western Sudan?

Halem Henish at the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy: “From Welcome to Repression: How Sudanese Refugees Live in Egypt.”

Robin Tutenges at the Africa Report: “Fano’s Kingdom: Inside the Insurrection in Northern Ethiopia.”

DW’s Martina Schwikowski: “Eritrea: A Rising Power Along a Global Shipping Artery.”

Mohamed Sheikh Nor and Omar Faruk for AP: “Thousands Flee Yearslong Drought in Somalia as Hunger Deepens and Aid Shrinks.”

The Economist: “Mogadishu No Longer Deserves Its Deadly Reputation.”

Middle East and North Africa

Said Choukri in The Continent: “A Lot Happened in Ceuta. Here’s the Breakdown.” There’s been a ton of commentary on the events in Ceuta and I’ve deliberately avoided weighing in myself or even linking to articles - but Choukri’s piece (click through at the link above or go straight to the pdf, then see the article starting p. 13) is the best I’ve read so far, carefully looking at different claims and avoiding unsupported conclusions. See also Nabil Ferdaoussi at Africa Is a Country.

An important piece I missed when assembling last week’s roundup - Wolfram Lacher in the New York Review of Books, writing on Libya: “For six years a fragile stalemate has kept Libya’s conflict frozen. A new US-brokered mediation effort risks upending that balance.”

The New York War Crimes project has a new oral archive: “The Living Record: Gaza’s Journalists Remember Their Martyred Colleagues.”

Sebastian Usher and Callum Tulley for the BBC: “Israel Accused of Weaponising Archaeology at Ancient West Bank Sites.”

Nahal Toosi in Politico on “three camps” in Washington and their favored approaches towards the war with/on Iran:

“One camp consists of hawks who want to ramp up military and other pressure on Tehran. This group’s suggestions include having the U.S. take over Iran’s Kharg Island, a key node of its oil production; green-lighting more Israeli killings of Iranian leaders; getting the United Arab Emirates to seize three islands over which it has a dispute with Iran; and arming ethnic groups across Iran.”

“Another camp consists of restrainers — who want deescalation regardless of nearly anything the U.S. needs to give up to get there. This is a group that seems to be growing in spirit on both left and right, with even some Biden administration officials flirting with its ideas.”

Another group “wants the U.S. to maintain its blockade on Iranian sea traffic. The hope is that such a move, along with existing and new sanctions, will grind down Iran’s economy until the regime gives into U.S. demands or is ousted by its own citizens.”

I’m struggling to see the meaningful difference between the first and the third camps. Also note that Toosi follows the classic Goldilocks strategy which attempts to lead the reader towards seeing the wisdom of the third camp - which I don’t. End the war.

Amwaj: “Deep Dive: Iran Reshuffles Top of Security Establishment amid ‘Hybrid War’.”

Caolán Magee at Al Jazeera: “Will All-out War in Yemen Reignite as the Houthis Escalate Attacks?”