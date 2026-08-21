Last week’s links can be consulted here.

Sahel and West Africa

An IMF staff team is visiting Senegal from August 19-September 1. Seneweb’s Youssouf Sane discusses the stakes and shape of the visit.

Jeune Afrique’s Marième Soumaré on the Guinean activist Bella Bah, who was kidnapped August 8 but resurfaced in court on August 13.

In Mali, two prominent media personalities - Ras Bath and Rokia Doumbia - received ten-year prison sentences for their public criticisms of the junta.

Tim Hirschel-Burns has written a moving remembrance of his Beninese friend Joseph Gbenangnon Chabi, who recently passed away. “Even down to his final months, hiding away in the forest to escape imprisonment for debts he could not pay, Joseph never lost his confidence that humans were far better than the evidence of his life had ever given him reason to believe. I hope he was right.”

Afolabi Adekaiyaoja at The Bellwether has written an excellent piece on a key topic in Nigerian politics - whether the off-cycle gubernatorial elections in Nigeria’s Ekiti and Osun states are reliable indicators of how the next presidential election will go. Turns out they’re not. Rather, Adekaiyaoja lays out a complex argument that culminates with a look at the intersection of “elite movement” and the fashioning of voter coalitions. “Nigeria does not have bellwether states, but bellwether politicians, not because any one of them can deliver a state, but because their herd-like collective movement tells us where viable political power is assembling.”

At Business Day, Emmanuel Macaulay on Nigeria’s “three economies”: the formal economy, the informal economy, and the “survival economy.”

Ibrahim Adeyemi at HumAngle: “The Long Road to Justice for Survivors of AI-Enabled Drone Wars in Nigeria.”

Flying over the firmament of a Nigerian Tudun Biri village on the night of Dec. 3, 2023, however, the drone’s algorithmic system captured villagers gathering in the dark for a peaceful religious festival. Sources from the army operations wing told HumAngle that the automated system was unable to read the human details of the night gathering, causing the operators to interpret the data as a high-probability hostile target area. Although the drone functioned as designed, it failed to detect the civilian features of the rural settlement. Once the screen shows a threat, experts say, the operator clicks a button in the control room, and the bomb falls with absolute mathematical precision. Blame the algorithmic bombing technology, but blame the military operators who deployed it more for gathering faulty ground-level intelligence that led it into Tudun Biri in the first place. The official narrative provided by the army was that its air wing was on “aerial patrol when they observed a group of people and wrongly analysed and misinterpreted their pattern of activities to be similar to that of the bandits”, leading them to carry out the drone strike.

I found this a much more compelling treatment of how AI affects war and death than the “AI and Boko Haram” report we discussed here a few weeks back.

Horn of Africa

Ahmed Younes for Asharq al-Awsat: “Al-Burhan’s Agreement to Conditional Dialogue Sparks Debate in Sudan.” See also Ezzat Khairi writing at African Arguments.

At Ibraaz, Nada Atieg interviews the Sudanese musician Sulaf (via Razan Idris).

Fasika Tadesse for Bloomberg: “Ethiopia Blows Through Billions of Dollars As Currency Sinks.”

At Geeska, Mahad Weli with a sophisticated essay on colonial imagery, “Arabization” discourses, and cultural identity in Somalia.

George Kinyanjui and Wolf Gebhardt at DW: “Why Nairobi Is Racing to Secure Its Water Supply.”

Middle East and North Africa

Usaama al-Azami, one of my favorite scholars, has a new article in Religion, State and Society. Here is the abstract:

This contribution explores the Islamist conception of Sufism articulated by the influential Egyptian-Qatari scholar Yūsuf al-Qaraḍāwī (d. 1444/2022). It introduces the notion of ‘Islamist Sufism’, highlighting Qaraḍāwī’s unique approach, which synthesises Sufi spirituality with Islamist political engagement. While Sufism is usually portrayed as preoccupied with personal spirituality and Islamism as oriented towards political action, Qaraḍāwī’s writings demonstrate how these dimensions coexist within his comprehensive vision for Islam. Drawing significantly from the legacy of the influential Abū Ḥāmid al-Ghazālī (d. 505/1111), Qaraḍāwī advocates a moderate (wasaṭī) Sufism, firmly rooted in Quranic teachings and Prophetic practice, while abjuring more controversial historical tendencies associated with Sufism, such as pantheism and antinomianism. The contribution further situates Qaraḍāwī within broader contemporary debates by comparing his approach to that of prominent Neo-traditionalist scholars like Abdallah bin Bayyah (b. 1353f./1935) and Muḥammad Saʿīd Ramaḍān al-Būṭī (d. 1434/2013), revealing unexpected convergences. Ultimately, the contribution argues that common scholarly distinctions between Islamist and Neo-traditionalist denominations obscure significant overlaps in the realms of spirituality. Qaraḍāwī’s Islamist Sufism thus emerges as an instructive example of the fluid boundaries characterising contemporary Sunni Islam, offering a salutary reminder to avoid simplistic typologies of religious and political thought in the modern Muslim world.

At Nawaat, Samih Beji Okkez surveys a grim media scene in Tunisia but also finds some bright spots.

Malcolm Moore and Heba Saleh for FT: “Libya Seeks Up to $40bn to Develop Oil Resources.”

The Food and Agriculture Organization: “Only 3 percent of the Gaza Strip’s cropland remains both accessible and undamaged, according to a new geospatial assessment released by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).”

Yonatan Kanonich in Haaretz: “There Is No Israeli Settlement Without Violence – Even the 'Mainstream' Ones.”

Chris Huby for The Guardian: “Nearly a decade after fighting ended in northern Iraq, the climate crisis has brought extreme heat and a water shortage, making life almost impossible.”

Daniella Cheslow and Jerry Wu at Politico: “Riyadh Deepens Its Security Bench.”

Ibrahim Jalal at The Horizon Brief: “Could the Makkah Pact Tip Yemen’s Military Imbalance?”

Sarah Whittaker, Olivier Vandecasteele, and Charles Petrie at The New Humanitarian: “When Aid Institutions Fail to Protect Their Own: The Moral Test Exposed by Yemen.”