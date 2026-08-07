Last week’s links are available here.

Sahel and West Africa

Reuters: “AfDB Approves $35 Million to Boost Senegal’s Public Finance Management.”

Libération’s Célian Macé: “Journalists, Lawyers, Opponents: In Mali, the Junta Uses the Justice System as a Weapon of Massive Repression.”

Georja Calvin-Smith, Antonia Cimini et al. at France24: “Up to 20 Years in Jail for Cocoa Land Repurposing in Ghana.”

Bismark Aha et al. at The Conversation: “Ghana’s Housing Problem Goes Beyond Numbers – It’s Also about Quality.”

At Jeune Afrique, Mawunyo Boko reports on the next act of former Beninese President Patrice Talon’s career: president of the country’s new Senate.

Reuters’ Camillus Eboh: “Nigeria’s Tinubu Approves Military Pay Rise as Security Challenges Persist.”

Alexis Okeowo for the New Yorker: “The Man Who Was Kidnapped Twice.”

Nina Sonuga at Africa Is a Country: “From Eko Atlantic to the Niger Delta, elite enclaves have become the defining spatial expression of Nigeria’s political order.”

Horn of Africa

Magdi El-Gizouli for Equator on Sudan - just read the whole thing. But here is an excerpt:

For these young men, the war was an extension, not an interruption, of the revolution. Throughout the time between the coup and the outbreak of conflict, they had opposed both the SAF and RSF, chanting their throats sore at every turn: “The military to the barracks and the Janjaweed must be dissolved.” (The Janjaweed – originally armed by Bashir as a disposable militia, in a long tradition of counterinsurgency operations on the cheap in the peripheries – eventually mutated into the RSF.) When I asked why they took up arms against one former adversary on behalf of the other, they replied: “What should we do otherwise?” Which is as good a paraphrasing as any of the Leninist dictum, borrowed from Hegel, that “freedom is the appreciation of necessity”. To elaborate: they were fighting, first, to save themselves from the indignity of peeing in a mosque [a reference to another episode earlier in the essay]. Second, for their homes and town. Third, for a radical notion of sovereignty embodied in the right to protest against a military dictatorship, then to turn around and fraternise with the poorly paid functionaries of that very state, unbothered either by foreign powers, their political clients or their propagandists. In short, they were men of action. Having parsed the primary and secondary contradictions of the war, they had concluded that the immediate, first-order enemy was the RSF and its Gulf patron, the United Arab Emirates. In their initial fervour, they dubbed themselves the “Revolutionary Battalion”. But they were assigned to different units after a period of training in Wadi Saydna, and could only meet when off duty.

Human Rights Watch’s Mausi Segun: “Ethiopia’s Growing Assault on Independent Media.”

Jeff Otieno at the Africa Report: “Ruto’s Running Mate Dilemma in Kenya: Keep Kindiki or Cut Him Loose?”

William Wallis in the FT: “How the UAE Is Building an African Empire.”

Middle East and North Africa

Telquel’s François Beaurain: “The Ghost Airport of Meknes.”

RFI covers Algeria’s arrest of accused crime boss Mehdi Laribi - a prominent instance of French-Algerian security cooperation “after many years of diplomatic crisis.”

Jîl Şwanî at his Substack:

The story of Kurds being jinn is older than Saladin himself. There are a few different versions of it. In one version, King Solomon sends his emissaries to Europe to find 500 of the most beautiful women to be his concubines. His emissaries find him these women, but when they return they learn that the King has died, and so a tribe of jinn marry the women and live together in the mountains. The children born of those marriages become the Kurds. (I know Kurds are beautiful, but did they have to turn us jinn for it?) The second version is more malicious… […] There are many other retellings of this story, which has historically been used against Kurds. Yet, ironically, for me, and many other Kurds, stories like this are what awaken us to the reality of our identities, to research and understand, and to compile our own canon of art, literature, and mythology.

Aram Roston for the Guardian:

Donald Trump’s Board of Peace, which was set up in January to oversee the reconstruction of Gaza, has finally issued its first construction contract in the devastated territory: a project to build a rudimentary 150-person military outpost to house Moroccan troops, a source familiar with the matter told the Guardian.

Al Jazeera: “Israel Approves $37m to Seize More Than 70 Occupied West Bank Sites.”

Al Jazeera: “Iraq Faces Crisis as Shia Armed Groups Defy Disarmament.”

Zahra Ladha at Middle East Eye: “US-Saudi Strikes Test Iraq’s Balancing Act between Riyadh and Tehran.”

Giorgio Cafiero at Amwaj: “War and Water in the Gulf.”