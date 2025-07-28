Recent efforts to unify and rejuvenate the Nigerian opposition have somewhat strengthened the opposition’s prospects for defeating President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027. Tinubu has already been tapped as his party’s nominee. Tinubu has a weak political position in many ways, but so too does the opposition.

Tinubu is a former governor of Lagos State (1999-2007), the most populous and economically vibrant of Nigeria’s thirty-six states. A longtime powerbroker in the southwest, Tinubu was the foremost architect of the APC, which began as an opposition coalition and went on to win the presidential elections of 2015, 2019, and 2023. The APC’s candidate in 2015 and 2019 was retired General and longtime opposition figure Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away earlier this month (see my interview with Max Siollun for more).

In 2023, Tinubu became the APC’s flag-bearer, but the ultimate “godfather” of Nigerian politics faced a serious, four-way battle: Tinubu’s opponents included former Vice President Atiku Abubakar (in office 1999-2007), former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi (in office for several months in 2006, and again from 2007-2014), and former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso (in office 1999-2003 and 2011-2015). In this fragmented field, Tinubu barely won, taking what I believe is the lowest margin of any winning presidential candidate in Nigerian history: just 36.6% of the popular vote, and just twelve of the thirty-six states. Under these circumstances, many voices cried out that there had been fraud, and Tinubu entered office with quite thin popular support. Tinubu also inherited security and economic crises from Buhari (who had inherited serious challenges from his own predecessors), and Tinubu then embarked on a controversial economic “reform” program that is popular with World Bank and International Monetary Fund officials but is much less popular in Nigeria itself (see my interview with Sa’eed Husaini for more).

Under these circumstances, one would think that the opposition’s prospects are strong as the 2027 presidential elections draw nearer, and that those prospects will be even stronger if the opposition unites. Several key politicians are in the process of doing just that: Atiku (he is often referred to by his first name) and Obi have both joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a minor party that they will now attempt to refashion into an opposition mega-coalition.

The ADC was founded (under a different name) in 2005, and has been a minor party since then - but as the BBC’s Mansur Abubakar explains, “registering a new political party is a difficult process.” It proved easier for Atiku, Obi, and their allies to simply take over the ADC, a party that “has a good national spread and an active political machinery in each state, which will no doubt be boosted with the money and support of the political heavyweights who have joined it.” In fact, Obi already did a similar maneuver in 2023, decamping to the already existing Labour Party after losing out on the nomination for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the former ruling party (1999-2015) and until now the largest opposition party. On July 2, the new ADC was born.

For further context, party-switching and realignment is common in Nigerian politics. Party-switching is a vehicle for politicians who feel frustrated or sidelined under a certain party’s tent, and switching can sometimes pay real political dividends. The zero-sum nature of Nigerian politics and the concentration of power in the executive branch at both the federal and the state levels all feed into frequent party-switching - in the end, you’re either president or you’re not, you’re either governor or you’re not. Political rivalries and godfather-godson schisms can also lead to domino effects whereby one politician’s party switch touches off other moves. Ultimately in national politics, though, the question now is whether the ADC can pull off for 2027 what the APC pulled off in 2015 - namely, attracting enough influential politicians away from the ruling party to make the new coalition into the new center of political gravity.

Beyond Atiku and Obi, here are some of the politicians who have joined the ADC (at least rhetorically - in some cases actual party registration changes appear to be somewhat complicated):

Former Senate President David Mark (2007-2015), the ADC’s new interim National Chairman

Former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola (2010-2018), the ADC’s new interim National Secretary

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai (2015-2023)

Former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi (2007-2015)

Former Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal (2015-2023)

From this list and from the various others who attended the July 2 meeting, the ADC clearly has some influential figures and some major national spread; I should note that many of the figures listed above have also held legislative positions and/or ministerial roles - including some who were ministers as recently as Buhari’s second term.

On a basic level, the emergence of the ADC is bad news for both the APC and the PDP, underlining that the ruling party is not offering enough to keep all of its senior members satisfied, and that the (former) chief opposition party is not able to rally the opposition. The ADC can hope to produce a kind of bandwagon effect wherein momentum generates more momentum. The ADC can also benefit from the APC’s embattled position - in many ways, the APC is in a worse position even than the PDP was in the early 2010s, given that under Tinubu the country is facing what many journalists and analysts have called the worst economic crisis in a generation.

At the same time, there are at least two plausible arguments that the ADC is not as serious as it might first appear. Both of those arguments come from within the APC and the PDP and thus have to be accounted as biased, but that doesn’t mean they’re wrong:

Former Senator Iyiola Ajani Omisore of the APC argues that “everyone [in the ADC] wants to be president” and as reality sets in, unity will crumble. Even if, as is widely rumored, Atiku becomes the ADC candidate and Obi accepts to be his running mate (a big if), that would still leave all the others to play merely supporting roles. And can Atiku, a veteran politician and a very familiar face, excite the electorate, or would Tinubu win amid a low-energy, low-turnout affair? One could add that the timing of the ADC’s reformation is delicate - it mirrors the APC’s emergence in 2013, more than two years out from the 2015 elections, but the time it gives for preparation and consolidation could also be time that allows for fragmentation to creep in. Tellingly, I think we’re seeing a lot of hedging now about who’s in and who’s out of the new coalition; pinning down individual politicians’ intentions or loyalties right now is very difficult.

Kayode Oladele of the APC argues that “rather than offering fresh ideas or principled leadership, the ADC is now a platform for recycled political figures nursing old grievances.” In this view, even if the new coalition includes a lot of politicians who recently held major office, the list of top members is mostly former this, former that. In Nigerian politics one should never count out former officeholders, who often stage successful comebacks, but the ADC so far does not have as many sitting officeholders as the APC did during its coalescence in 2013-2015. A similar argument is being made by PDP heavyweight and current Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike.

These arguments, then, point to three signposts we might watch for on the road to 2027:

Does the ADC attract more sitting politicians - does the APC begin to lose prominent governors and Senators to the ADC? (Relatedly, where does Kwankwaso - still with the New Nigeria People’s Party from what I can glean - land?)

Does the ADC remain cohesive and unite around a specific ticket without losing core members back to the APC and PDP?

Does the ADC definitively outshine the PDP as the main opposition party, or do the ADC and the PDP end up splitting the opposition vote and enthusiasm?

For the moment, it seems to me that the APC is widely disliked but is institutionally powerful, and the ADC is somewhat short of posing an existential threat to the ruling party. But two, likely highly eventful years lie between now and 2027, so predictions remain something of a fool’s game.