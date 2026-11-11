In October, a “list of prohibited authors” that appears to be from Saudi Arabia’s Islamic University of Medina began circulating online. The list has received significant coverage and discussion in Arabic and French media, although I have not seen official confirmation that it is genuine. The list’s authenticity is certainly plausible - its contents track with depictions of the Islamic University, and of Saudi Arabian Salafism, as found in accounts by Michael Farquhar, Stéphane Lacroix, and others. And at least one of the authors on the list, Yusuf al-Qaradawi (d. 2022), has had works banned in Saudi Arabia before.

If we treat the list as genuine, it’s an interesting mix. A few points stand out to me.

First of all, although medieval theological debates loom large for Salafis (see my reading list on the Salafi movement here), most of the banned authors are twentieth- and twenty-first-century thinkers. Some of them are still living - for example, Tariq Ramadan, who at one time was the foremost European Islamic intellectual; Rached Ghannouchi, a leading Islamist/Muslim democrat activist in Tunisia; and Ahmed Raïssouni of Morocco, a dynamic thinker who is somewhat hard to categorize. The list, in other words, seeks to shape students’ access to contemporary Islamic thought.

Second, the list heavily targets the Muslim Brotherhood and other Islamists. The Muslim Brotherhood’s founder Hasan al-Banna (d. 1949) is there, as are a host of Islamist intellectuals: Hasan al-Hudaybi (d. 1973), who was the Brotherhood’s second General Guide; Sayyid Qutb (d. 1966), the famous/infamous Brotherhood militant thinker; Mustafa al-Siba’i (d. 1964) of the Syrian Muslim Brotherhood; Abdel Karim Zaidan (d. 2014) of the Muslim Brotherhood in Iraq; and the major Brotherhood-affiliated intellectuals Muhammad al-Ghazali (d. 1996) and al-Qaradawi, among others. The list also features Saudi Arabian activist thinkers influenced by the Brotherhood, notably Salman al-’Awda, Safar al-Hawali, and Aidh al-Qarni, all of whom are still living and some of whom are in extended detention.

Third, the list includes a number of figures who took a broad view of what Islam could and should be in the modern era, including in ways influenced by philosophy and through deep engagement with Western thought. Some of these figures have worldviews that would be difficult for me to summarize, but they include the Algerian thinker Malek Bennabi (d. 1973), the Indian scholar Abul Hasan Nadwi (d. 1999), the Egyptian philosopher Hassan Hanafi (d. 2021). Some of those figures have Islamist pedigrees to greater or lesser extents, but I wonder whether it is not their wide-ranging attitude towards Islam that the Saudi Arabian authorities find troubling.

Fourth, with exceptions such as Nadwi, the geography of the list primarily covers the Middle East and North Africa - countries such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Libya, and Morocco are heavily represented on the list. This is mostly a group of Arab writers who wrote/write in Arabic.

Fifth, the list itself repudiates the Saudi Arabian educational landscape’s own past in certain important ways. Some of the figures on the list played major roles in Saudi Arabian institutions at different moments - including not just some of the Saudi Arabian thinkers on the list, such as Umar al-Muqbil, but also foreigners such as Nadwi, Abd al-Wahhab Azzam, Ali Juraysha, and others. The list inadvertently recalls a time when the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was keen to engage and attract various outside Islamic voices in a very different way than it does today.

If genuine, then, the list is a fascinating snapshot of both past and present, and how the contours of what is considered politically and intellectually acceptable Islamic thought have shifted significantly in Saudi Arabia over the past six decades.

Here is the list itself: