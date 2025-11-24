Sawahil

Cory Satter
9h

Personally, I think despite all of the above, “jihadist” remains among the least bad options. I don’t think “terrorism” should even be used by the academic community, for more or less the same reasons you mention unless we define it strictly as the use of violence against civilians—including by states—for political purposes. Unfortunately, that isn’t always how it’s seen (often for political reasons such as exculpating certain state actors). I think we could use the term “violent extremist”, and that’s how I typically refer to it but I go back and forth with “jihadi”. It makes a lot of sense though if we think of extremism as a motivational imbalance, as Kruglanski suggests, in which one values enjoys predominance over all others—to the point of being violent in defense of it. Then it merely enjoys different filters.

