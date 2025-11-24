I can imagine a world where the term “terrorist” might have some analytical value. But we don’t live in that world. Researchers in “terrorism studies” will often lament that there is no “consensus definition” of terrorism, but that’s not the real problem - the real problem is that “terrorist” is overwhelmingly used as a political epithet, a term deployed to delegitimize, to other-ize, to moralize. There is little point, I think, in trying to redeem the term for some kind of value-neutral academic inquiry. I have seen plenty of valuable studies that attempt to understand al-Qaida or Islamic State on their own terms or within the historical contexts that produced them; I have seen very few studies that succeed in saying something compelling about al-Qaida or Islamic State by placing them into a larger category of “terrorists” and then analyzing them on that basis; as I write, in fact, there is only one study that comes to mind.

I’ve long felt, though, that the term “jihadist” has some analytical utility. First of all, I see it as the best term amid various bad options. If we agree that al-Qaida, Islamic State, Boko Haram, etc. all belong to some kind of taxonomical genus, what do we call that category? “Terrorism,” as I mentioned, is out for me. “Extremist” is often preferred by technocratic liberals (it’s a kind of USAID term, if that makes sense) and is allegedly value-neutral, but suffers from most of the same flaws that “terrorism” does; moreover, proponents of the term “extremist” often suggested that you could learn a lot about al-Qaida by talking to, say, a former skinhead and I’m just not sure that holds up. Do all hardline or exclusionary worldviews really have enough in common to justify treating them as a single category and to consider that category as having sufficient depth to build comparative analysis upon? Yet another option is “militant Islamist,” but that term always scanned to me as an either inadvertent or deliberate means of demonizing the Muslim Brotherhood by suggesting that there is ultimately only a certain degree of difference between, say, the Brotherhood and Islamic State. The term “jihadist” seemed to me to have the fewest pitfalls and also seemed to capture something about how al-Qaida and the Islamic State and others turn the concept of jihad into an ideology.

For over a decade, though, whenever I’ve given a talk relating to jihadism, someone in the audience has questioned my use of the term - often quite thoughtfully. I’ve responded by rehearsing the arguments above, but saying “it’s the least bad option” isn’t ultimately that great of an argument. The critics have tended to counter that the term “jihadism” risks handing over, to al-Qaida and Islamic State, ownership of a core term in Islam. Critics might also object that the “jihadist” label somehow takes al-Qaida and Islamic State’s self-presentation at face value. Are they really fighting for ideology? Our choice of labels reflects something about how we answer that question.

I’ve always had some sympathy for these criticisms of the term “jihadism,” and I have even more sympathy after watching right-wing media personalities lob the term viciously at New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani over the past few months. At several points during the campaign, Media Matters rounded up examples of Islamophobic attacks on Mamdani by figures such as Steve Bannon, Laura Loomer, and Michael Savage. The term “jihadist” didn’t always come up in those attacks, but it often did, and the three just named all used it. (All these attacks predated, of course, the surreal, smiles-all-around Trump-Mamdani meeting, which the New York Times says “scrambled the MAGA-sphere.”)

One thing that stands out in those usages is that “jihadism” is just one epithet among many - right-wingers were often hurling two, three, or four charges at Mamdani in a single sentence or short segment. Savage: “Marxist jihadist sympathizer.” Bannon: “It’s Marxism with radical jihadist sharia supremacism.” For a full flavor of how multiple attacks (awkwardly, implausibly, and disgustingly) combine, it’s worth quoting Loomer at length (via the second Media Matters link in the paragraph above):

Podcaster Laura Loomer referred to Mamdani as a “jihadist” and said that after 9/11, “the entire country was united in a hatred, or at least an animosity, toward Islam” and “it’s shocking to see how far we’ve come.” She argued, “It seemed like the country was united in calling out the threat for what it was. It was Islamic terrorism. And, you know, if you would have asked New Yorkers 24 years ago — especially at least when Rudy Giuliani was mayor — if you asked them 24 years ago, do you think that New York City will ever have a Muslim mayor? The answer would have been hell no. The answer would have been absolutely not. Because the entire country was united in a hatred, or at least an animosity, toward Islam. So it’s shocking to see how far we’ve come, to the point where now we have a jihadist who literally has not even been a United States citizen longer than eight years. He’s from Uganda. He’s literally an African migrant. He’s now going to be the next mayor of New York City.” [Rumble, Loomer Unleashed, 10/18/25] Loomer said the reason Mamdani is “such a bad candidate” is “precisely because he is a Muslim,” calling him “anti-American” and “pro-terror.” She claimed, “The reason why Mamdami is such a bad candidate in the sense that he’s bad for our country, and he’s anti-American, and he’s pro-terror, and his policies are going to absolutely destroy New York City, it’s not because he’s a socialist, it’s not because he’s a communist, it’s because he is a Muslim. It’s because he’s a Muslim jihadist, and he’s totally incompatible with our values here, not because he’s a socialist, but precisely because he is a Muslim.” [Rumble, Loomer Unleashed, 10/18/25]

In Loomer’s rants, one can see hints of some kind of definition of “jihadism” - she gestures towards 9/11 - but ultimately she just uses the term “jihadist” as one of several synonyms for “outsider.” It’s unadulterated racism and anti-Muslim hatred. In that last sentence you can see the core machinery at work: “It’s because he’s a Muslim jihadist, and he’s totally incompatible with our values here, not because he’s a socialist, but precisely because he is a Muslim.” The deployment of “jihadist” is just a gateway drug for the hard stuff: “He’s totally incompatible with our values here…precisely because he is a Muslim.”

Watching all this unfold in the arena of U.S. domestic politics reminds me of Darryl Li’s “Anti-Jihadism Primer,” now almost exactly a decade old - and holding up very well. Li writes:

The US national security state has for the past quarter-century been preoccupied with something it has called “jihadism.” From the aftermath of the Soviet defeat in Afghanistan through the September 11, 2001 attacks to the rise of the self-declared Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, or ISIS, the specter of mobile Muslim multitudes wreaking global havoc has given rise to an equally vast body of commentary. Nearly all of this work is empirically or conceptually flawed. There are many reasons for such shortcomings, foremost being sheer racism and Islamophobia, followed closely by an inability to think beyond the worldview of the national security state. […] Discussions of jihad today are like a secularized form of demonology. They stem from a place of horror that shuts down serious thinking about politics…The problem with all demonologies, however, is that they all too easily give rise to witch hunts.

Li lays out further problems with the term “jihadist” in his excellent book The Universal Enemy.

Watching Mamdani getting called a “jihadist” by various right-wing media figures and activists, academic researchers could certainly object that if the term is pure racist and Islamophobic venom in the mouth of Bannon and Loomer, their racism and Islamophobia does not necessarily taint academic uses of the term. Maybe - but there does reach a point when a term becomes so debased in popular usages that to try to redeem or retain it in academic settings risks complicity, or at least strong dissonance.

I still think there needs to be a term for the genus to which al-Qaida, Islamic State, and other groups belong. And I still think the other commonly suggested options (“terrorist,” “extremist,” “militant Islamist”) all fail for various reasons. But “jihadist” is getting pretty dicey in my book too. It’s not elegant phrasing, but perhaps “al-Qaida, Islamic State, and groups like them” is one solution as a placeholder.