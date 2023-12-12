Why subscribe?
Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and publication archives.
About Sawahil
Sawahil (Arabic for “shores” or “coasts”) is a successor site to my old project Sahel Blog. This site, in keeping with my changing interests, covers a broader geographic area, including the Sahel region, North Africa, and the Middle East; as well as wider themes, particularly Islamic thought and politics.
About Alex Thurston
I am Associate Professor in the School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Cincinnati. My core research focuses on Islamic movements and intellectual traditions on the African continent. I have also written a fair amount about violent organizations and political turmoil in Nigeria and the Sahel.
Subscribe to Sawahil
People
I teach in the School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Cincinnati. I work on a range of topics connected to Islam and politics.