Dakar to Riyadh: Links for 10/25/2024
Dakar to Riyadh: Links for 10/25/2024
  
Alex Thurston
World Bank Rhetoric Still Sounds a Lot Like Structural Adjustment...A Micro-Case Study from Nigeria
From 1994 to 2024, the Bank's officials consistently advance two core ideas - economic "reforms" must proceed even when they're unpopular, and such…
  
Alex Thurston
2
Dakar to Riyadh: Links for 10/18/2024
Dakar to Riyadh: Links for 10/18/2024
  
Alex Thurston
Reading List: Western Academic Literature on Salafism
The global movement is highly influential but also quite hard to define.
  
Alex Thurston
Dakar to Riyadh: Links for 10/11/2024
Dakar to Riyadh: Links for 10/11/2024
  
Alex Thurston
Seven Ways Tunisian President Kais Saied Has Consolidated Power
From law professor to "Kais Ben Ali."*
  
Alex Thurston
Dakar to Riyadh: Links for 10/4/2024
Dakar to Riyadh: Links for 10/4/2024
  
Alex Thurston
Senegalese Exceptionalism and the Role of Sufism Revisited
Sufis and Sufism are often credited with helping to stabilize Senegal. But there are Sufis throughout West Africa, including in some of the most…
  
Alex Thurston

September 2024

Dakar to Riyadh: Links for 9/27/2024
Dakar to Riyadh: Links for 9/27/2024
  
Alex Thurston
Beyond Tautology on JNIM's Bamako Attack
Striking Mali's capital proves that jihadists can strike the capital...but there's more to say.
  
Alex Thurston
Dakar to Riyadh: Links for 9/20/2024
Dakar to Riyadh: Links for 9/20/2024
  
Alex Thurston
Reading List: Western Scholarship on the Muslim Brotherhood (and Supplemental Primary Sources)
Eleven books for those wishing to better understand the Muslim Brotherhood.
  
Alex Thurston
