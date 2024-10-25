Sawahil
Dakar to Riyadh: Links for 10/25/2024
News and analysis from the Sahel, North Africa, the Horn, and the Middle East.
16 hrs ago
•
Alex Thurston
1
World Bank Rhetoric Still Sounds a Lot Like Structural Adjustment...A Micro-Case Study from Nigeria
From 1994 to 2024, the Bank's officials consistently advance two core ideas - economic "reforms" must proceed even when they're unpopular, and such…
Oct 22
•
Alex Thurston
7
2
Dakar to Riyadh: Links for 10/18/2024
News and analysis from the Sahel, North Africa, the Horn, and the Middle East.
Oct 18
•
Alex Thurston
4
Reading List: Western Academic Literature on Salafism
The global movement is highly influential but also quite hard to define.
Oct 16
•
Alex Thurston
1
Dakar to Riyadh: Links for 10/11/2024
News and analysis from the Sahel, North Africa, the Horn, and the Middle East.
Oct 11
•
Alex Thurston
5
Seven Ways Tunisian President Kais Saied Has Consolidated Power
From law professor to "Kais Ben Ali."*
Oct 8
•
Alex Thurston
6
Dakar to Riyadh: Links for 10/4/2024
News and analysis from the Sahel, North Africa, the Horn, and the Middle East.
Oct 4
•
Alex Thurston
1
Senegalese Exceptionalism and the Role of Sufism Revisited
Sufis and Sufism are often credited with helping to stabilize Senegal. But there are Sufis throughout West Africa, including in some of the most…
Oct 2
•
Alex Thurston
6
September 2024
Dakar to Riyadh: Links for 9/27/2024
News and analysis from the Sahel, North Africa, the Horn, and the Middle East
Sep 27
•
Alex Thurston
1
Beyond Tautology on JNIM's Bamako Attack
Striking Mali's capital proves that jihadists can strike the capital...but there's more to say.
Sep 23
•
Alex Thurston
3
Dakar to Riyadh: Links for 9/20/2024
News and analysis from the Sahel, North Africa, the Horn, and the Middle East
Sep 20
•
Alex Thurston
1
Reading List: Western Scholarship on the Muslim Brotherhood (and Supplemental Primary Sources)
Eleven books for those wishing to better understand the Muslim Brotherhood.
Sep 16
•
Alex Thurston
3
